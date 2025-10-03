October 03, 2025 6:59 PM हिंदी

GST reforms boosting economy, easing lives of common people: N.K. Singh

GST reform boosting economy, easing lives of common people: N.K. Singh

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) N.K. Singh, Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission and a noted economist, on Friday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms have provided significant relief to the common citizens while improving India’s business and investment atmosphere.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 'Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025' here, Singh said, “The impact of the GST reform is now visible. It has increased purchasing power and provided relief to the common man. It has also significantly improved the business and investment environment and promoted ease of doing business.”

Highlighting India’s economic prospects, Singh noted that the country’s vast untapped market offers immense opportunities for private investment and public-private partnerships.

He described the current moment as a “turning point,” with multiple virtuous cycles aiding India in addressing future challenges.

The economist reiterated that India remains the world’s fastest-growing economy with a strong foundation, moving steadily towards becoming the third-largest economy globally.

According to official data, India’s real GDP growth in the April-June quarter stood at 7.8 per cent, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised its growth forecast for FY 2025-26 to 6.8 per cent, a development economists see as a significant milestone.

Earlier, at the same event, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised India’s resilience amid global uncertainties. She said that despite volatile global conditions and changing rules of international trade, the strength of the domestic economy has enabled India to grow rapidly and withstand external shocks.

She highlighted that India’s robust domestic factors minimise the impact of global uncertainties.

“We are in a shifting global landscape that resembles a zero-sum approach. Indian economy is resilient and continues to grow sustainably,” FM Sitharaman said while delivering an inaugural address at the ‘Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025’ in the national capital.

“By 2047, becoming Viksit Bharat by self-reliance does not mean we wish to be a closed economy. We have to reach 8 per cent GDP growth to get to the goal for a developed nation,” the finance minister added.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

'Baahubali' unit greets 'Kattappa' on his birthday!

'Baahubali' unit greets 'Kattappa' on his birthday!

Making nation skilled and self-reliant: Journey of Skill India Mission began in Gujarat 

Making nation skilled and self-reliant: Journey of Skill India Mission began in Gujarat 

Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim’s son Ruhaan leaves them in splits with adorable ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ reference

Dipika Kakkar's and Shoiab's son Ruhaan leaves them in splits with cute ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ reference

Ghaziabad school girls take charge of traffic in awareness drive under Mission Shakti Abhiyan

Ghaziabad school girls take charge of traffic in awareness drive under Mission Shakti Abhiyan

Dhruv Jurel celebrates his maiden Test hundred with an iconic army drill, honouring his father, in the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photo credit: IANS/X

1st Test: Dhruv Jurel celebrates his maiden Test hundred with an iconic army drill

England crush South Africa by record margin in their opening match in Guwahati on Friday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women’s World Cup: England crush South Africa by record margin in Guwahati opener

Bihar: Bagaha youth become ‘job givers’, courtesy CM Entrepreneurship Scheme

Bihar: Bagaha youth become ‘job givers’, courtesy CM Entrepreneurship Scheme

Music director Santosh Narayanan begins work on building affordable music streaming platform from India

Music director Santosh Narayanan begins work on building affordable music streaming platform from India

Centre issues advisory to states on cough syrup deaths; urges its rational use in children

Centre issues advisory to states on cough syrup deaths; urges its rational use in children

Hrithik Roshan says playing Kabir in 'War 2' was so much fun: 'Knew him so well'

Hrithik Roshan says playing Kabir in 'War 2' was so much fun: 'Knew him so well'