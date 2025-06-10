Action-packed title teaser of Arya's 'Ananthan Kaadu' makes expectations soar!

Chennai, June 9 (IANS) The makers of director Jiyen Krishnakumar's eagerly awaited political action thriller 'Ananthan Kaadu', featuring actor Arya in the lead, on Monday released the title teaser and first look poster of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The title teaser and first look poster were released by four film celebrities -- actors Karthi, Vishal, Santhanam and Sasikumar.

Sharing the title teaser on his X timeline, Arya wrote," Here's the Title Teaser and First look posters of #Ananthankaadu. Hope you all like it."

The story of the multi-lingual film, which is being produced by Mini Studio’s S Vinod Kumar, has been written by Murali Gopy, best known for his work in Lucifer and Empuraan.

The title teaser has a poem being recited in the background even as a series of gripping and intense scenes that are full of action catch your attention.

The poem that is recited in Tamil, when translated loosely, reads, "I swallowed all light to show up as a lightning in the sky! I was born in dry lands to make a revolution bloom. I was showered on blood-stained earth to make it smile. I turned into roots and then trees to grow and stand tall. I don't fall, fearing fate or deceit. I am the dense forest that continues to grow in length. I am a miracle."

The poem seems to define the traits of actor Arya's character in the film. From the poem in the title teaser, it is evident that Arya plays a character that is leading a rebellion and that he is fearless of both fate and deceit. The poem gives the impression that his character is the one that seeks to provide hope for those who are hopeless in the film.

The film features a stellar cast including Regina Cassandra, Nikhila Vimal, Indrans and Sunil among others. It has triggered huge expectations as it boasts of an impressive technical team as well.

The film has cinematography by S Yuva and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. Editing for the film will be by Rohit V S Variyath while lyrics for the songs are by Nishanth Raju. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by R Sakthi Saravanan while Binoy Sadasivan is the VFX director of the film.

--IANS

mkr/