‘Greater Kalesh’ starring Ahsaas Channa tells messy story of a family against backdrop of festive season

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) The upcoming streaming show ‘Greater Kalesh’ explores the real, messy, and deeply Indian dynamics of an Indian family brought together by love, misunderstanding, and tradition.

The show is set against the glow of the festive season, and presents a delightful, emotional, and utterly relatable family dramedy. It stars Ahsaas Channa, Poojan Chhabra, Supriya Shukla, and Happy Ranajit.

The show follows Twinkle Handa, who returns home to surprise her family for Diwali, only to discover that the real surprise is waiting behind the door.

Talking about the show, Ahsaas Channa said in a statement shared by her team, “I have always been attracted to stories about families and the shades that we don’t often see. ‘Greater Kalesh’ offers just that, and I’m beyond excited to also mark my first film with Netflix. When I read the script, I instantly knew this was something I had to do. The story is witty, warm and wonderfully sincere. I can't wait for the audience to meet Twinkle Handa and her beautifully chaotic world”..

The show blends humor, heart, and home truths, and promises to be the must-watch family entertainer of the season, a film that reminds us all that sometimes, the greatest chaos brings us closer together.

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said, “It’s a proud moment to see a TTT story, born from within the Collective ecosystem, find its home on Netflix. For over a decade, TTT has championed stories that turn everyday life into something meaningful and ‘Greater Kalesh’ is a beautiful continuation of that. To see this homegrown story reach a global audience through Netflix feels truly special, and what better time than Diwali to share it”.

Anuj Gosalia, Founder and CEO of Terribly Tiny Tales, said, “‘Greater Kalesh’ is more than just a film, it’s a piece of our heart. At TTT, we’ve always believed in finding meaning in the everyday, in the small but powerful emotions that make us who we are. This story celebrates that, the laughter, the arguments, the beautiful chaos that defines every family. To see something born from our world of tiny tales, find a home on Netflix, and reach audiences across the world, is truly a full-circle moment for us”.

The show will drop on Netflix on October 17, 2025.

