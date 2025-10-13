'Great victory against Bihar’s darkness': LJP-RV on IRCTC case verdict

Patna, Oct 13 (IANS) Following the Delhi court's decision to frame charges against RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in the IRCTC hotel scam case, LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary on Monday called it "a great victory against those who have led Bihar into darkness."

The Rouse Avenue Court, while pronouncing its order, paved the way for trial under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, after the accused pleaded not guilty.

Speaking to IANS, Shambhavi Choudhary said, "Truth always prevails. Satyamev Jayate. Those who have deceived the people of Bihar will have to answer in time, and this is a great victory against those who have led Bihar towards darkness. Culprits have to answer it with time."

Responding to recent social media posts by Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) President Upendra Kushwaha regarding NDA's seat-sharing for the Bihar Assembly elections, she added, "Everything is fine within the NDA. Whenever discussions on seat-sharing take place, top leaders of the alliance come together and decide collectively. I don't think there is any reason for dissatisfaction after the allocation. Even if someone is unhappy, the issue will be resolved in due course."

Earlier in the day, Jitan Ram Manjhi said he is satisfied with the NDA's seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, even though his party received far fewer seats than it had demanded.

Drawing a comparison to his experience during the Lok Sabha elections, Manjhi remarked that he is "used to being deprived of things."

The statement comes a day after the ruling NDA, which includes the HAM, announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

Under the agreement, HAM was allotted six seats, significantly fewer than what Manjhi had sought.

Initially, Manjhi had demanded 40 seats for the 2025 elections, but later scaled down his request to 15. However, the alliance eventually allocated only six seats to his party.

Speaking to IANS, Manjhi said, "In the parliamentary elections, we were told that we would get two Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat, but we got only one. Now, we had said a minimum of eight seats was needed for recognition as a registered party. But one cannot be sure that if they get eight seats, they will win all. Therefore, we requested at least 15 seats, but they allotted only six. Even so, we are satisfied."

RLM national president Upendra Kushwaha also said the party's allotment of six seats in the upcoming Bihar elections may disappoint many.

Kushwaha said that the decision "this decision will sadden thousands and millions of people," including colleagues who aspired to contest.

In a post on X on Sunday, Upendra Kushwaha wrote, "I seek your forgiveness. The number of seats could not be as per your expectations.

"I seek forgiveness from all of you. The number of seats hasn't met your expectations. I understand that this decision will sadden thousands and millions of people, including colleagues who aspired to be candidates for our party. Today, in many homes, food might not have been cooked. However, I am sure you all understand the constraints and limitations of both me and the party," he added.

--IANS

jk/dan