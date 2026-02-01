February 01, 2026 5:30 PM हिंदी

Govt to roll out new customs integrated platform in 2 years

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The government will roll out a Customs Integrated System (CIS) within two years as a single, integrated and scalable platform for all customs processes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday while presenting the Union Budget 2026-27.

The utilisation of non‑intrusive scanning with advanced imaging and AI technology for risk assessment will be expanded in a phased manner to scan every container across all major ports, according to an official statement.

The approvals required for cargo clearance from various government agencies will be seamlessly processed through a single, interconnected digital window by the end of the financial year, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The processes for clearance of food, drugs, plant, animal and wildlife products — which account for around 70 per cent of interdicted cargo — will be operationalised on the system by April 2026, the minister said.

The Union Minister further said that goods without compliance requirement will gain clearance from customs immediately once online registration is done by the importer, after payment of duty.

The minister said new export measures will support Indian fishermen, making fish caught by Indian vessels in the Exclusive Economic Zone or on the High Seas free of duty and treating landing of such fish at foreign ports as exports, the statement said.

Sitharaman also said that safeguards will be put in place to prevent misuse during fish catch, transit and transshipment.

Current value cap of Rs 10 lakh per consignment on courier exports will be removed to support aspirations of India’s small businesses, artisans and start-ups to access global markets through e-commerce.

Further, handling of rejected and returned consignments will be improved with effective use of technology for identifying such consignments, she added.

The government also proposed to waive customs duty on 17 drugs for cancer, seven for rare diseases, as well as to build a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in North India to boost mental healthcare in the country.

—IANS

aar/na

