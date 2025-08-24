August 24, 2025 9:38 AM हिंदी

Govt to explore dedicated satellite technology for maritime sector

Govt to explore dedicated satellite technology for maritime sector

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The government will explore the possibility of launching a dedicated satellite or acquiring a transponder to strengthen India’s maritime governance and port management infrastructure, said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The ministry should plan to launch a satellite of our own or acquire a dedicated transponder for the Indian maritime sector, he added.

“This will strengthen India’s coastal and port management infrastructure through advanced space-based solutions,” Sonowal said.

According to the minister, the proposed system would provide exclusive coverage for Indian coastal waters, inland waterways and port regions, integrating with national maritime databases to offer real-time monitoring of vessel traffic, navigational safety and port operations.

“This will help in enhanced vessel traffic monitoring, real-time ship tracking across India’s coastline and EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone), early identification of congestion and improved navigational safety. It will also improve preparedness for search-and-rescue, pollution control and disaster management, while reducing dependence on foreign navigation systems and supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sonowal highlighted.

The minister said the country has emerged as a global leader in science and technology. “India has made remarkable progress as a nation in science and technology and has built one of the world’s most respected and efficient space programmes,” he noted.

Sonowal recalled India’s journey in space research, its quest of knowledge for the betterment of humanity.

“We also launched Aditya-L1 in 2023, India’s first solar observatory to study the sun. More recently, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to complete a mission to the International Space Station. Soon, thanks to the hard work of our scientists, India will launch the Gaganyaan mission and build its own space station,” the minister said.

Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, India’s space programme has made remarkable progress in addressing diverse challenges and unlocking new frontiers of opportunity.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Govt to explore dedicated satellite technology for maritime sector

Govt to explore dedicated satellite technology for maritime sector

Mithun Chakraborty reveals he had 65 films on the floor at one time

Mithun Chakraborty reveals he had 65 films on the floor at one time

Soha Ali Khan loves reading murder mysteries, romance is her least favourite genre

Soha Ali Khan loves reading murder mysteries, romance is her least favourite genre

Research on ‘The Bengal Files’ started before ‘The Kashmir Files’ was shot, reveals Pallavi Joshi

Research on ‘The Bengal Files’ started before ‘The Kashmir Files’ was shot, reveals Pallavi Joshi

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka arrives in New Delhi for first official visit

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka arrives in New Delhi for first official visit

Gaganyatris to be felicitated today at Air Force Auditorium in Delhi

Gaganyatris to be felicitated today at Air Force Auditorium in Delhi

Russia downs 160 Ukrainian drones in last 24 hours: Defense ministry

Russia downs 160 Ukrainian drones in last 24 hours: Defence ministry

Zimbabwe Vice President visits Surat, appeals for investment in diamond and cotton industry

Zimbabwe Vice President visits Surat, appeals for investment in diamond and cotton industry

Smaran powers Gulbarga Mystics to 7-wicket victory over Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharaja Trophy TSA 10thyears.Photo credit: Poamp

Maharaja Trophy: Smaran powers Gulbarga Mystics to 7-wicket victory over Bengaluru Blasters

After calling 'Meet and Greet Thalaivar' contest fake, Rajinikanth's team now clarifies event is valid (Photo Credit: Anirudh Ravichander X)

After calling 'Meet and Greet Thalaivar' contest fake, Rajinikanth's team now clarifies event is valid