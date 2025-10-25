October 25, 2025 9:12 PM हिंदी

Govt to ensure fair marketplace, ease of doing business: Union Minister

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Saturday reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening regulations and enforcement mechanisms against unfair trade practices while simplifying compliance.

During his address at the National Conference of Controllers of Legal Metrology in Goa, the minister highlighted the government’s vision of empowering consumers and ensuring a fair, safe, and transparent marketplace.

On social media platform X, the minister wrote, "The government remains committed to strengthening regulations and enforcement mechanisms against unfair trade practices, while simplifying compliance to build a reliable and trustworthy environment for all consumers."

He said the government's initiatives reflect its commitment to a consumer-centric, tech-driven and globally aligned ecosystem that prioritises consumer welfare and innovation.

Joshi addressed the event with Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod P. Sawant, on issues of 'Ease of doing business,' and 'Use of digital technology, and consumer awareness'.

"Following the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, consumer care & protection remain our top priorities. At the same time, we are committed to ease of doing business—balancing progress with convenience for all," his post read.

India is steadily moving towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, let us all contribute to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he urged his followers on social media.

The government recently relaxed Rule 18(3) of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, which earlier required companies to issue advertisements in two newspapers announcing revised prices.

Instead, manufacturers and importers will now only need to circulate price change notifications to wholesalers and retailers, with copies sent to the Director of Legal Metrology at the Centre and Controllers of Legal Metrology in all states and union territories.

