‘Govt is beggar, not farmers’: Maha Agriculture Minister sparks another row

Nashik, July 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate on Tuesday sparked yet another controversy, saying that the state government is a beggar and not the farmers.

Kokate’s statement comes after he rejected the opposition’s demand for resignation in connection with his video over playing rummy during the just concluded monsoon session of the state legislature.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was in Gadchiroli, expressed serious displeasure over Kokate’s remarks, saying that it is not right for a minister to make such a statement.

Kokate, in the press conference earlier, said: “The government takes one rupee from the farmers. But it does not give a single rupee to the farmers. The government takes money. So who is the beggar? The government is the beggar, not the farmers. However, my statement was misinterpreted. One rupee is not a very big price. Due to this one-rupee insurance, five and a half lakh bogus applications were received in Maharashtra. This incident happened during my tenure. After that, we immediately cancelled those bogus applications and made some new announcements.”

Kokate had made a controversial statement a few months ago while talking about the crop insurance of farmers. He had commented, “Nowadays, even beggars do not take a single rupee. However, we gave crop insurance to farmers for one rupee. Some people misused this scheme.”

While clarifying his earlier comment, Kokate today said that the government is a beggar and not the farmers.

However, CM Fadnavis said, “I have not heard any of his statements. But if he has made such a statement, it is wrong. It is wrong for any minister to make such a statement. Very wrong information has been spread about crop insurance."

Meanwhile, the Congress party attacked Kokate, saying that by calling the government "a beggar," he has showcased extreme insensitivity.

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said, “A minister like Kokate should not be retained in office even for a minute. Then why is the Chief Minister backing him? Does Fadnavis not have the courage to sack Kokate?”

Sapkal said that a video of Kokate playing online rummy in the Legislative Council has been widely circulated across media and social platforms.

“Farmers are struggling, compensation for losses due to unseasonal rains has not been given, crops are not fetching fair prices, loan waivers are still pending despite being promised, and some regions are facing the crisis of re-sowing due to failed crops,” he added.

He said that Kokate’s actions and irresponsible remarks show his utter lack of seriousness.

“With such statements, he shamelessly pretends he has done nothing wrong. This is the height of brazenness, and it appears even the Chief Minister does not command any respect from Kokate. Such an insolent minister should be immediately shown the door, but since that hasn’t happened, it suggests that Fadnavis is somehow helpless or constrained. Such individuals tarnish Maharashtra’s image,” Sapkal urged.

Sapkal further said that by repeatedly making controversial statements, Kokate has discredited the dignity of his ministerial office.

He said that a person like him remaining in a ministerial post is neither in the interest of the state nor the farmers.

“The rate of farmer suicides in Maharashtra is alarming, and it is nothing to be proud of. Therefore, Kokate must be removed from his position without delay and sent home with a coconut (a traditional symbolic farewell),” he added.

The state NCP SP women’s wing chief Rohini Khadse also slammed Kokate, saying that many people sacrificed their lives to build this Maharashtra.

“To lead Maharashtra on the path of development and progress, from Yashwantrao Chavan to the respected Vilasrao Deshmukh, many eminent leaders worked tirelessly day and night. How could your tongue twist to call such a 'great' state a beggar?”

She further asked, “Don't you have the capability to work for Maharashtra? Your capability is only good enough for playing rummy.”

--IANS

sj/dan