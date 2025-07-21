Gothia Cup win stands as testament to collaborative strength of Govt, corporates, NSFs, says MoS Raksha Khadse

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, on Monday felicitated the triumphant Special Olympics Bharat football team at a ceremony in New Delhi. This felicitation celebrated their monumental achievement as defending champions of the Gothia Special Olympics Trophy 2025 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

This victory profoundly underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat', a developed India that thrives on the principle of holistic inclusion and empowerment for all citizens, particularly through a vibrant and accessible sports culture.

The Gothia Cup, renowned globally as "The World Youth Cup," serves as the largest international youth football tournament, with the Special Olympics Trophy category, established in 2011, providing a vital international platform for athletes with diverse cognitive abilities.

The Special Olympics Bharat team's performance at the Gothia Cup 2025 was marked by exceptional resilience and skill. Embodying their spirit of victory, the team’s journey culminated in a decisive 3-1 victory against Poland in the final, a win that unequivocally "made history."

This success builds upon their equally impressive 4-3 championship win against Denmark in the finals in 2024. To prepare for this international challenge, the Special Olympics Bharat Football team underwent a national camp at Manav Rachna University from July 2 to 11, fully supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under ACTC for the 17 campers (10 players and 7 support staff).

MoS Raksha Khadse engaged personally with the athletes and coaches, commending their dedication and the profound impact of their achievements. She reiterated the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where every individual, irrespective of their abilities, can actualise their full potential, a core tenet of the 'Viksit Bharat' ethos.

During her address, the Minister emphasised that the Gothia Cup's focus on empowering individuals with diverse cognitive abilities perfectly exemplifies the transformative power of sports in advancing health, education, and leadership.

This aligns seamlessly with India’s national vision for bolstering sports infrastructure, investing in comprehensive training programs, and creating broader, more equitable platforms for athletic development.

The 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025', a strategic government initiative, is central to developing sports from the grassroots level, ensuring that talent from every demographic and region of the nation is identified, nurtured, and provided opportunities to excel.

The team's collective brilliance, highlighted by Saheer Muhammed's 7 goals, Ankush Kumar's 3, Stalin Kumar's 2, and individual contributions from Tarun Kumar and Biki Duley, serves as a powerful testament to India's inclusive sporting ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, MoS Raksha Khadse stated, “The consecutive accomplishments of our Special Olympics Bharat team at the Gothia Cup are a profound statement of determination, resilience, and the limitless potential inherent in every individual.

"This embodies the true essence of Viksit Bharat – a developed India where every citizen is empowered, celebrated, and contributes significantly to our nation's collective glory. Our champions have not merely won a tournament; they have broken barriers and shattered stereotypes, inspiring countless individuals across our nation and beyond," he said.

She further affirmed, “The Gothia Cup triumph stands as a testament to the collaborative strength of government, corporates, and sports federations. This robust support ecosystem, nurtured by Special Olympics Bharat under the visionary leadership of Dr. Mallika Nadda, with vital corporate backing from partners like SKF, ensures that every victory, every effort, is truly 'ours' – a triumph for all of India”.

Among the distinguished personalities present at the event were Dr. Mallika Nadda (President Special Olympics Bharat), Geeta Mandaviya (Chairperson, Special Olympics Bharat Gujarat), Mukesh Shukla (Chairperson, Special Olympics Bharat Uttar Pradesh), V.K. Mahendru (Executive Director, Special Olympics Bharat), Amit Bhalla (Manav Rachna University), Tanul Singhal (SKF), Jyotsna Suri (Lalit Hotel), Coaches Kamal Rawat and Michael, Yogesh Kumar (Captain, Special Olympics Bharat Team) and Meenakshi (Captain, Under 15 Team). Their collective presence underscored the collaborative commitment to promoting inclusive sports initiatives across the nation.

