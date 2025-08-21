August 21, 2025 3:34 PM हिंदी

GoM accepts 2-slab GST structure proposal, final decision with Council meet next month

GoM agrees to two-slab GST structure, final call with Council

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) A key meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST rate rationalisation on Thursday ended with state finance minister accepting the Centre’s plan to reduce the number of tax slabs.

The proposal, placed before the six-member GoM led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, aims to replace the current four rates of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent with just two main slabs.

Under the new structure, 'merit' goods and services will attract 5 per cent GST, while most other items (standard) will come under an 18 per cent standard rate.

A higher 40 per cent levy will remain on a small set of so-called sin goods. Examples include alcohol, tobacco, drugs, gambling, soft drinks, fast food, coffee, sugar, and even pornography.

A sin tax is a special tax that the government puts on such goods. The purpose is to discourage people from using them and to reduce the harm they can cause.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing the two-day GoM meeting earlier, had said that a simplified system would benefit the common man, farmers, the middle class and small businesses, while also making GST more transparent and growth-oriented.

As part of the changes, almost all items currently in the 12 per cent category will move to the 5 per cent slab.

Similarly, most products taxed at 28 per cent will shift to the 18 per cent bracket, which the Centre believes will improve compliance and reduce complexity.

The GoM also reviewed the Centre’s suggestion to exempt GST on individual health and life insurance premiums.

While most states supported the idea, they flagged the need for strict oversight to make sure insurance companies actually pass on the benefit to customers. The exemption is estimated to cost about Rs 9,700 crore in annual revenue.

The final decision on the recommendations will be taken by the GST Council in its next meeting slated for September.

--IANS

pk/na

LATEST NEWS

Over 12,000 special trains for Diwali, Chhath; discounts offered on return tickets: Minister

Over 12,000 special trains for Diwali, Chhath; discounts offered on return tickets: Minister

MLS: Inter Miami's regular season match rescheduled after reaching Leagues Cup SF (Credit: Inter Miami/X)

MLS: Inter Miami's regular season match rescheduled after reaching Leagues Cup SF

Rubina Dilaik reveals she felt guilty upon judging Abhinav Shukla's humble birthday gift for her during his struggling days

Rubina Dilaik reveals she felt guilty upon judging Abhinav Shukla's humble birthday gift for her

Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany to release on October 17

Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany to release on October 17

Nazara Technologies’ shares tank 23 pc in two days

Nazara Technologies’ shares tank 23 pc in two days over online gaming bill

Pakistan: Rights body reveals rise in violence against religious minorities over past year

Pakistan: Rights body reveals rise in violence against religious minorities over past year

Soni Razdan, Saba Azad-starrer period drama ‘Songs of Paradise’ to release on OTT on August 29

Soni Razdan, Saba Azad-starrer period drama ‘Songs of Paradise’ to release on OTT on August 29

Iyer’s exclusion stands out, should have been a part of Asia Cup squad, says Paranjape

Iyer’s exclusion stands out, should have been a part of Asia Cup squad, says Paranjape

Nepal's longest modular bridge built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Panchthar

Nepal's longest modular bridge built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Panchthar

GoM agrees to two-slab GST structure, final call with Council

GoM accepts 2-slab GST structure proposal, final decision with Council meet next month