Golfer Pranavi slips to 15th at rain hit Irish Open

County Kildare, Ireland, Aug 30 (IANS) India’s star Pranavi Urs carded her third consecutive sub-par round but slid out of the top ten to settle for a tied-15th spot after a rain-marred moving day at the 2026 KPMG Women’s Irish Open here. The Mysuru professional added a two-under-par 70 on Saturday, taking her 54-hole cumulative score to a commendable seven-under-par (69-70-70) with just the final round left to play on Sunday.

Urs, who was the lone Indian to make the cut, as compatriots Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, and Avani Prashanth missed the halfway cut, endured a rollercoaster start under testing, wet conditions at the Palmer South Course at The K Club.

The Hero-supported golfer launched an aggressive charge with back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes. However, she surrendered the early advantage immediately by dropping successive shots on the fourth and fifth. Refusing to let the setback derail her campaign, Urs fought back with a birdie on the par-4 seventh before picking up another stroke on the 10th hole. She concluded her resilient afternoon with eight straight, steady pars to sign for a 70.

At the top, South Africa’s Casandra Alexander looks poised to capture a wire-to-wire victory after carding a fine three-under 69. The 27-year-old weathered a 45-minute weather delay caused by heavy downpours to move to a commanding 18-under-par overall, maintaining a clear three-shot cushion over her nearest challenger.

Alexander, currently leading the Ladies European Tour (LET) Order of Merit and ranked World No. 38, fired an explosive front-nine 33 before rain halted play. Upon resumption, she endured a quiet stretch of six consecutive pars before birdieing the short 16th. A late bogey on the par-3 17th marginally trimmed her lead, but she remains the firm favourite to claim her second career LET title following her breakthrough at last year's Tipsport Czech Ladies Open.

Chasing the South African is the Czech Republic’s Sara Kouskova, who holds solo second place at 15-under-par. The two-time LET winner fired a flawless, bogey-free five-under 67, punctuated by three birdies and a spectacular eagle on the par-5 seventh hole.

Two strokes further back sits the in-form Swede, Kajsa Arwefjall, who turned in the performance of the week with a jaw-dropping nine-under 63. Arwefjall's masterclass included eight birdies and an eagle on the par-5 10th, rocketing her back into title contention just two weeks after a heartbreaking runner-up finish at the Swiss Ladies Open. Meanwhile, home favourite and Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire delighted local galleries by ripping the course apart with nine birdies for a 63, surging into a tie for sixth at 11-under-par. Maguire’s and Arwefjall's scores will not stand as official course records due to preferred lies being in place. Maguire remains tied with Sweden’s Louise Rydqvist and Corinne Viden, who sit locked at 12-under-par heading into Sunday’s high-stakes finale.

--IANS

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