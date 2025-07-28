God bless you with good health and prosperity, says G V Prakash in birthday wish to Dhanush

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) Music director G V Prakash, who has scored the music for Dhanush's upcoming film Idly Kadai, has now shared the link to Enna Sugam, the first single from the film, and wished actor Dhanush, who turns 42 years old on Monday, good health and prosperity.

Taking to his X timeline, G V Prakash on Monday wrote, "Happy birthday my dear brother @dhanushkraja. God bless you with good health and prosperity … waiting for #idlykadai."

The makers of the film released the first single on Sunday evening, in time to kickstart the birthday celebrations of Dhanush, who has not only played the lead along with Nithya Menon in the film, but has also directed it.

The first single, a romantic number that has lyrics by Dhanush, has been sung by Dhanush and Shweta Mohan in the music of G V Prakash.

Singer Shweta Mohan too greeted Dhanush on his birthday. "Happy Birthday to the awe-inspiring @dhanushkraja. Always grateful for the wonderful songs he has gifted me with. Have you heard our new song #EnnaSugam from #IdlyKadai ? A @gvprakash magical."

A video clip of director and actor Dhanush playing the piano along with music director G V Prakash, ahead of the release of the first single from their eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Idly Kadai', had gone viral on Saturday.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had wrapped up shooting in April this year. The unit completed the shooting of the film in Bangkok. Sources say the unit canned in Bangkok a crucial sequence, which required the presence of all the actors in the film.

The makers of the film had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they chose to postpone the release to October 1.

Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

The makers have also confirmed that Shalini Pandey will be playing a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idly Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, has been directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

