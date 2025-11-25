Goal is to provide better healthcare services near your home: Delhi CM inaugurates 70 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated 70 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across various districts of the national Capital.

Taking to her social media handle on X, CM Gupta said, “Today, 70 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were inaugurated in Shakti Nagar and across several districts of Delhi. The Delhi Government is continuously increasing the number of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the capital, as our goal is to provide better healthcare services near your home and within your colony.”

She added that these Ayushman Arogya Mandirs offer free services such as regular health checkups, doctor consultations, essential medicines, maternal and child health services, immunisations, preventive healthcare, cervical cancer screening, and vaccination.

“Under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, Delhi is moving towards a healthcare system where distance is not a barrier, cost is not a burden, and access to healthcare is not a challenge,” she said.

Highlighting the government’s broader healthcare initiatives, she said, “The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, Vaya Vandana Yojana, and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are collectively building a healthcare system in Delhi where everyone has the right to quality treatment, affordable medicines, and modern facilities. Healthcare is the right of every family, and this is the commitment of our government.”

She also noted that several guests and citizens, including Model Town MLA Ashok Goyal, were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister reiterated that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs provide a wide range of free health services aimed at strengthening primary healthcare. She said that the combined efforts of various government health initiatives are ensuring that citizens receive timely, affordable, and accessible medical support.

Speaking further at the event, the Chief Minister said, “In these 10 months, we have tried to transform the face of Delhi.” She recalled visiting the area multiple times and repeatedly seeing only broken roads. She criticised previous governments, saying that despite being in power for years, they had done little to improve basic infrastructure, leaving the city neglected.

She asked the public, “In the last 10–11 years, did your previous MLA ever come to you like this? Did he ever take such steps?”

Targeting the earlier ‘Mohalla Clinic’ model, Chief Minister Gupta said, “For years, previous governments promoted the idea of ‘Mohalla Clinics,’ but how many people actually benefited from them?"

"Large posters and publicity were everywhere, but behind those big pictures, there was very little real work. There were no medicines, no doctors, and no staff," she claimed.

"Today, step inside an Arogya Mandir and see for yourself. Every Arogya Mandir functions like your primary hospital,” she added.

