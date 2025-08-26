Goa to host FIDE World Cup 2025; top event returns to India after 23 years

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) The FIDE World Cup has finally found its host city, with the global governing body of chess announcing on Tuesday that Goa will stage the prestigious tournament from October 30 to November 27. The marquee event, however, is set to miss the presence of five-time champion Magnus Carlsen, who is unlikely to participate.

Initially, New Delhi was being considered as the host venue, but concerns around logistics led to a rethink before FIDE finalised Goa as the destination. India had hosted the second edition of the event in Hyderabad way back in 2002. Viswanathan Anand won the first two editions of the World Cup in 2000 and 2002. In the 2023 World Cup played in Baku, Azerbaijan, India's R. Praggnanandhaa finished second behind Magnus Carlsen of Norway.

Confirming the development, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich hailed India’s rise as a chess powerhouse and promised a grand spectacle in Goa.

“India has become one of the strongest chess nations, with outstanding players and passionate fans. After the success of the FIDE Women’s World Cup held in Georgia earlier this year, we are proud to bring the FIDE World Cup to Goa. It will be a celebration of chess and a unique experience for players and spectators from around the world. The representatives of 90+ countries are expected to take part, and it will be one of the most followed events in chess history,” Dvorkovich said.

A total of 206 participants will battle across eight rounds of knockout play in Goa, chasing a share of the massive USD 2 million prize fund. The event follows the unforgiving win-or-go-home format that has long made the World Cup one of the sport’s most riveting spectacles.

As per tradition, the top 50 seeds will bypass the opening round, while the rest begin their campaigns from Round 1. Each match will be contested over two classical games, with rapid and blitz tie-breakers to decide the outcome if necessary.

Beyond prize money and titles, the World Cup carries high stakes. The top three finishers will qualify for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, which determines the challenger for the World Championship crown.

The decision to bring the World Cup to Goa comes at a time when Indian chess is experiencing a golden phase. Over the past year, D. Gukesh stunned the chess world by winning the World Championship title, while both the Open and Women’s teams clinched gold at the Chess Olympiad.

The momentum continued in July when Divya Deshmukh captured the Women’s World Cup, marking a historic triumph on the global stage, getting the better of seasoned Koneru Humpy in tie-breaks in the all-Indian final.

--IANS

hs/bsk/