Global Expo to chart India’s ‘Seaweed 2030’ growth vision

Kochi, Dec 1 (IANS) Kochi is set to become a global focal point for the emerging marine biotechnology economy, as it hosts the 7th India International Seaweed Expo and Summit (IISE&S) 2026 on January 29–30.

Organised jointly by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and CSIR-Central Salt & Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI), the event will convene leaders from across industry, academia, government, and global markets.

Billed as one of the largest seaweed-focused business and research gatherings in the region, the summit is expected to draw participation from Brazil, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Sweden, and multiple other countries.

Confirmations from delegates representing Latin America, South Asia, and Europe point to strong interest in cross-border partnerships, technology transfers, and developing new market linkages.

A key feature of the summit will be the ‘Seaweed 2030’ panel — an ambitious national roadmap designed to position India as a global leader in sustainable seaweed production, processing, and high-value product manufacturing.

As the world increasingly looks to marine algae for applications in health, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, agriculture, and biofuels, India is eyeing a multi-billion-dollar opportunity.

The expo will feature technical sessions covering government policy frameworks, financing and market development, supply chain optimisation, biotechnology, and bioprospecting.

Discussions will focus on leveraging seaweed to strengthen coastal livelihoods, expand the marine value chain, and advance the nation’s Blue Economy ambitions.

"With over 11,000 km of coastline and diverse marine ecosystems, India is emerging as a strong future hub for seaweed farming, processing, and biotechnology," CMFRI Director, Dr Grinson George, said.

ICC Director General, Dr Rajeev Singh, added: "The event is expected to catalyse fresh investments, support R&D collaborations, and enhance India's export competitiveness in high-value seaweed derivatives."

The summit comes at a time when the global seaweed market is projected to grow exponentially, offering India an opportunity to build a resilient and innovative Blue Economy.

