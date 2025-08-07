August 07, 2025 6:05 PM हिंदी

Global brokerages issue unanimous 'Buy' rating on Adani Ports as company posts robust growth

Global brokerages issue unanimous 'Buy' rating on Adani Ports as company posts robust growth

Ahmedabad, Aug 7 (IANS) Leading brokerages like Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and Jefferies have issued 'BUY' rating on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), after the Adani Group’s flagship company delivered a robust performance in the first quarter this fiscal (Q1 FY26).

Jefferies said that the company's Q1 EBITDA was 14 per cent above its estimates, led by domestic ports margin improvement and a 2.0-2.9 times year-on-year revenue rise in logistics and marine.

Appreciating the management's continued focus, the global brokerage said that the "management reiterated its focus on absolute EBITDA growth, as the company intends to deliver end-to-end solutions vs pure volume growth".

"FY26 volume guidance at 505-515 million tonnes (12-14 per cent rise yoy) was maintained," it added.

According to HSBC Global Investment Research, Adani Ports delivered strong Q1 revenue growth and margin improvements across major business verticals. "Strong ramp-up of new assets, turnaround in international port and logistics margins underscore intact earnings trajectory," it added.

Goldman Sachs said while tariff-related uncertainty remains, APSEZ's strong portfolio of port assets leverages it for market share gains (as ports of Vizhinjam, Colombo, and Tanzania ramp up in FY26 and Gangavaram regains its volumes), resulting in 12.5 per cent volume growth.

Kotak Institutional Equities said APSEZ grew its EBITDA 30 per cent year-on-year, while facing head-on specific issues on imported coal and the transhipment business.

APSEZ this week reported a 21 per cent jump in quarterly revenue at Rs 9,126 crore, driven by a 2 times jump in logistics and a 2.9 times increase in marine. Net profit grew 7 per cent to Rs 3,311 crore in the April-June quarter, from Rs 3,107 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Cargo volume reached 121 million metric tonnes (MMT) from 109 MMT (11 per cent growth) as all-India cargo market share increased to 27.8 per cent in Q1 FY26 from 27.2 per cent in Q1 FY25. Container market share stood at 45.2 per cent (45.9 per cent in Q1 FY25).

Logistics grew to Rs 1,169 crore from Rs 571 crore in the quarter, while marine reached Rs 541 crore from Rs 188 crore with 118 vessels.

--IANS

na/vd

LATEST NEWS

Spurs midfielder James Maddison set for ACL surgery and faces a lengthy spell out after a friendly clash with Newcastle United in Seoul. Photo credit: Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs midfielder James Maddison set for ACL surgery, faces a lengthy spell out

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil reflects on 45 years in cinema, notes shift from single screens to multi-platform era

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil reflects on 45 years in cinema, notes shift from single screens to multi-platform era

'Jolly LLB 3' teaser: Akshay Kumar & Judge Tripathi indulge in a fun banter

'Jolly LLB 3' teaser: Akshay Kumar & Judge Tripathi indulge in a fun banter

Bombay High Court rebukes CBFC for withholding certification of ‘Ajey’ without clear reasoning

Bombay High Court rebukes CBFC for withholding certification of ‘Ajey’ without clear reasoning

Trump’s India policy strains two decades of US-India ties: Report (File image)

Trump’s India policy strains two decades of US-India ties: Report

Global brokerages issue unanimous 'Buy' rating on Adani Ports as company posts robust growth

Global brokerages issue unanimous 'Buy' rating on Adani Ports as company posts robust growth

India suffer second loss in group stage, go down to China 69-100 in FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

FIBA Asia Cup: India suffer second loss in group stage, go down to China 69-100

Kumar Sanu celebrates legacy of 90s music, calls it a ‘golden era’ of soulful compositions

Kumar Sanu celebrates legacy of 90s music, calls it a ‘golden era’ of soulful compositions

Myanmar's Acting President dies at 74 (File image)

Myanmar's Acting President dies at 74

India should have avoided announcing Jasprit Bumrah would play three Tests in England, says Deep Dasgupta

India should have avoided announcing Bumrah would play three Tests in England, says Dasgupta