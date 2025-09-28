September 28, 2025 3:01 PM हिंदी

Glenmark, Granules, Zydus and others recall medicines in US over quality issues: USFDA

Glenmark, Granules, Zydus and others recall medicines in US over quality issues: USFDA

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Several Indian pharmaceutical companies including Glenmark, Granules India, Sun Pharma, Zydus and Unichem are recalling medicines from the US market, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The recalls are related to manufacturing issues, impurities, and labelling errors, according to the regulator’s latest Enforcement Report.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is recalling 13,824 tubes of Azelaic Acid Gel, produced at its Goa plant, due to complaints of gritty texture.

The company’s US arm initiated a Class II nationwide recall on September 17. Such recalls are made when the use of a product may cause temporary or reversible health issues, though the risk of serious problems is considered low.

Granules India is also recalling over 49,000 bottles of a combination drug used for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The recall was initiated by its US arm on August 28 after the product failed impurity and degradation tests.

This is a Class III recall, which means the product is unlikely to cause harm.

Sun Pharma’s US subsidiary has recalled 1,870 kits of a renal imaging agent following failed dissolution tests. This Class II recall was announced on September 3.

Similarly, Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, part of Ahmedabad-based Zydus, is recalling 8,784 bottles of antiviral drug Entecavir tablets due to impurity and degradation concerns.

The recall, also classified as Class II, was initiated on September 4. Unichem Pharmaceuticals USA Inc has issued a Class I recall for 230 bottles of medicine because of a label mix-up.

The company, based in East Brunswick, began the recall on August 27. A Class I recall is considered the most serious, as it could lead to significant health risks if patients take the wrong medicine.

However, India has the highest number of USFDA-approved pharmaceutical plants outside the United States.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on turning 43 and his growing grey hairs

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on turning 43 and his growing grey hairs

Pa Ranjith, Rajinikanth react to Karur stampede

Pa Ranjith, Rajinikanth react to Karur stampede

Important for India to get out of the blocks pretty quickly in Women’s ODI WC, says Lisa Sthalekar

Important for India to get out of the blocks quickly in Women’s WC: Lisa Sthalekar

Bajaj Finance’s market value dips nearly Rs 5,000 crore this week

Bajaj Finance’s market value dips nearly Rs 5,000 crore this week

Thakur Anoop Singh reveals how he prepared to play an army officer in ‘Controll’

Thakur Anoop Singh reveals how he prepared to play an army officer in ‘Controll’

Mithun Manhas elected as new BCCI president

Mithun Manhas elected as new BCCI president

Vinodhini Vaidynathan reacts to stampede at Vijay’s Karur rally

Vinodhini Vaidynathan reacts to stampede at Vijay’s Karur rally

Karur stampede: TN BJP chief demands SC probe, slams DMK govt over 'lapses'

Karur stampede: TN BJP chief demands SC probe, slams DMK govt over 'lapses'

Jackie Shroff, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Kumar Sanu celebrate Lata Mangeshkar’s legacy on her birth anniversary

Jackie Shroff, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Kumar Sanu celebrate Lata Mangeshkar’s legacy on her birth anniversary

India's household wealth surges 14.5 pc in 2024, fastest growth in 8 years: Report

India's household wealth surges 14.5 pc in 2024, fastest growth in 8 years: Report