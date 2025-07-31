July 31, 2025 11:41 PM हिंदी

People must believe PM Modi, not Donald Trump: Ghulam Nabi Azad

People must believe PM Modi, not Donald Trump: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Srinagar, July 31 (IANS) President of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, said on Thursday that the country must believe what Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and not what US President Donald Trump says.

“Mr. Trump says many things, but our elected PM clearly stated in Parliament that no world leader interfered in Operation Sindoor. So the chapter is closed. Action against terrorism is essential, and as Chief Minister, I always ensured there were no human rights violations,” claimed the former Chief Minister of J&K.

He further claimed that as the Chief Minister, he would always ask the security forces to carry out anti-terrorist operations, but ensure that no civilian is killed in a fake encounter.

“During my tenure, police picked up three persons from Srinagar and framed them as Pakistani terrorists before killing them. I got the graves opened and ordered a clean investigation after which 13 policemen, including an SSP and some inspectors, went to jail,” he also claimed.

Asked how he feels about the performance of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister, Azad said, “He has been elected as Chief Minister, let him perform, I don’t want to interfere.”

He also recalled his days as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, reminiscing, “I was Parliamentary Affairs Minister three times. I have always believed that the Parliament must be allowed to function.”

He said leadership is about dialogue and not about ‘drama’. “When opposition leaders, like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, would stand to speak, we would not allow him to address the Parliament as young members of the parliament and in the ruling party.”

“Then Indira Gandhi called us to her room and said, you must not stop the Leader of the Opposition from speaking. You hear him, build points and make an argument that is what Parliament is all about,” he said.

Azad advised young parliamentarians that if they don’t want to allow the parliament to function, then there is no point in getting elected. “They could have raised opposition voices from their homes.”

“As a former parliamentarian, I want to tell you that when the opposition walks out of the house, it is actually supporting the ruling party by allowing them to pass laws in the absence of the opposition,” he said.

Azad said that Parliament is about discussions on national, international and local issues to reach an informed conclusion through dialogue.

--IANS

sq/dan

LATEST NEWS

A R Rahman calls on K J Yesudas in Dallas (Photo Credit: A R Rahman Instagram)

A R Rahman calls on K J Yesudas in Dallas; Says he is amazed by the singer's research work and love for Indian classical music

Devon Conway, Daryll Mitchell help New Zealand take lead against fighting Zimbabwe on Day 2 of the first Test in Bulawayo on Thursday. Photo credit: Zimbabwe Cricket/BlackCaps/X

1st Test: Conway, Mitchell help New Zealand take lead against fighting Zimbabwe

Kandla becomes India’s first port to launch ‘Make in India’ megawatt-scale green hydrogen plant (Lead)

Kandla becomes India’s first port to launch ‘Make in India’ megawatt-scale green hydrogen plant (Lead)

Tejashwi hits out at Nitish Kumar after two children burnt alive in Patna's Janipur

Tejashwi hits out at Nitish Kumar after two children burnt alive in Patna's Janipur

Lively number 'Please Please Ma’am' from Nara Rohith’s 'Sundarakanda' released

Lively number 'Please Please Ma’am' from Nara Rohith’s 'Sundarakanda' released

Sonali Bendre reveals what she finds more challenging - hosting or judging

Sonali Bendre reveals what she finds more challenging - hosting or judging

Shocking reports on voter fraud will be revealed on Aug 5: Venugopal

Shocking reports on voter fraud will be revealed on Aug 5: Venugopal

No such category as ‘suspicious voters’ under Representation of the People Act, says Law Minister in RS

No such category as ‘suspicious voters’ under Representation of the People Act, says Law Minister in RS

Nithya Menen on her film 19(1)(a): A film that felt like the coolness under a ficus tree

Nithya Menen on her film 19(1)(a): A film that felt like the coolness under a ficus tree

10-man Mohun Bagan put it across Mohammedan Sporting in the 134th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

134th Durand Cup: 10-man Mohun Bagan put it across Mohammedan Sporting