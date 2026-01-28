Genelia tells Allu Arjun: Proud of all the work you have been doing in the last 20 years

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (IANS) Responding to a post put out by actor Allu Arjun on the occasion of their superhit Telugu film 'Happy' completing 20 years, actress Genelia Deshmukh has now told the pan-Indian star that she was proud of all the work that he had been doing in the last 20 years.

In her reply to Allu Arjun, Genelia wrote, "Thank you Dearest @alluarjun. Some films are truly special and 'Happy' was one of those special memories I cherish...So proud of all the work you have been doing in the last 20 years, more power to you."

Allu Arjun had, on Wednesday, penned a heartfelt post about the experience of working on 'Happy'.

He had said, "Twenty years of #Happy. One of the most enjoyable films of my journey. Grateful to #AKarunakar garu for the beautiful vision. My wonderful co-star dear @geneliad, the amazing talent @BajpayeeManoj ji, and many other artists made it a truly joyful ride."

He also went on to praise music director Yuvan Shankar Raja's music for the film and thanked the other technicians who had worked in the film.

He wrote, "@thisisysr garu for his heart-touching music and heartfelt thanks to all the technicians. Special thanks to my dad #AlluAravind garu & @GeethaArtsfor backing this project. Gratitude."

The production house that produced the film, Geetha Arts, too had put out a post on X to mark the occasion. It wrote, " Rom-coms changed, trends changed…But #HappyMovie remains evergreen! Celebrating 20 Years of Rom-Com Entertainer that stole our hearts! #20YearsForHappy."

For the unaware, director A Karunakaran's Telugu film 'Happy', featuring actors Allu Arjun and Genelia D'Souza in the lead, released in the year 2006 and was loved by the masses. The film, which had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, had cinematography by R D Rajasekhar and editing by one of the country's finest editors, Anthony. The film, which went on to emerge a success, was dubbed and released in various languages. Interestingly, its Malayalam version was titled 'Happy Be Happy'. The film became a blockbuster in Kerala, where it ran to full houses for over 175 days.

--IANS

mkr/