January 22, 2026 12:07 PM हिंदी

Genelia Deshmukh says ‘new beginnings’ as she starts working on ‘Gunmaaster G9’

Genelia Deshmukh says ‘new beginnings’ as she starts working on ‘Gunmaaster G9’

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh has started working on her next film “Gunmaaster G9” starring Emraan Hashmi and tagged it as “new beginnings."

Genelia offered a quiet glimpse into a fresh chapter as she took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a picture that captured only a soft side profile of her face. Keeping it minimal yet meaningful, she added a “New Beginning” sticker on the image and captioned it with “#GunmaasterG9.”

“Gunmaster G9” is an action film directed by Aditya Datt. It also stars Aparshakti Khurana. The film is a classic 1979 Indian spy film, Surakksha, featuring the original Gunmaster G9 character played by Mithun Chakraborty. The new film will have music by Himesh Reshammiya.

Talking about the actress, she will soon be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming horror comedy “Police Station Mein Bhoot” starring Manoj Bajpayee. This will be the first time Genelia and Manoj will be seen sharing screen space together.

Sharing her excitement about collaborating with Manoj, Genelia in September 2025, wrote on her official Instagram handle: "First time stepping into a world where fear meets fun. Had a scarily good time sharing the screen with @bajpayee.manoj in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT, directed by the maverick @RGVzoomin."

"A thriller like no other, built on a chilling thought: “When we’re scared, we run to the police. But where do the police run when they’re scared? #PoliceStationMeinBhoot," the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actress added.

She began her acting career with the Hindi film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, and earned recognition in the Tamil film Boys, the same year. She further earned praises for her portrayals in the 2008 romantic comedies Santosh Subramaniam and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

She has worked in films such as Satyam, Masti, Sye, Sachein, Happy, Dhee, Ready, Katha, Urumi, Force, Velayudham and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

Following her marriage to Riteish Deshmukh, with whom she has two sons, she took a long hiatus from acting. The actress had a career comeback with the Marathi film Ved in 2022.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Gold, silver prices ease after Trump backs off from tariff threats on Europe

Gold, silver prices ease after Trump backs off from tariff threats on Europe

Shilpa Shirodkar pens birthday note for ‘chintukli’ Namrata

Shilpa Shirodkar pens birthday note for ‘chintukli’ Namrata

India’s AI adoption to generate $1.7 trillion in economic value by 2035: Report

India’s AI adoption to generate $1.7 trillion in economic value by 2035: Report

India 2nd country globally to integrate Mobile Stroke Units with emergency medical services: ICMR

India 2nd country globally to integrate Mobile Stroke Units with emergency medical services: ICMR

Gwyneth Paltrow ‘shouts at the bushes’ to manage anxiety

Gwyneth Paltrow ‘shouts at the bushes’ to manage anxiety

Aus Open: Djokovic, Musetti, Shelton cruise into third round with easy wins

Aus Open: Djokovic, Musetti, Shelton cruise into third round with easy wins

Delhi court acquits Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots cases

Delhi court acquits Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots cases

Climbdown in Greenland tensions to boost market sentiments, help rupee recover

Climbdown in Greenland tensions to boost market sentiments, help rupee recover

Shreyas Talpade’s funny take on ‘biwi ka gussa’ amuses Akshay Kumar

Shreyas Talpade’s funny take on ‘biwi ka gussa’ amuses Akshay Kumar

Nimrat Kaur on ‘Airlift’: 10 years ago today, this celluloid magic happened

Nimrat Kaur on ‘Airlift’: 10 years ago today, this celluloid magic happened