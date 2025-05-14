May 14, 2025 10:11 PM हिंदी

Genelia Deshmukh calls working with Aamir Khan on ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ incredibly special

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh has opened up about her experience working alongside Aamir Khan in the much-anticipated film “Sitaare Zameen Par.”

Calling the collaboration “incredibly special,” Genelia expressed her excitement about being part of a project that reunites her with meaningful cinema and a powerhouse performer like Aamir. Speaking about the film, Genelia shared, “Collaborating with Aamir Khan Productions after all these years feels incredibly special. This role is unlike anything I’ve done before! It’s emotional, layered, and deeply human. I’m truly grateful for the love the trailer has received, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the film.”

In the upcoming film, Genelia Deshmukh takes on a brief yet impactful role as Aamir Khan’s love interest. The project marks a nostalgic full-circle moment for Genelia, who had earlier won hearts as Aditi in “Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na” (2008), a film also backed by Aamir Khan Productions.

Recently, the makers released the trailer of the film, and it showed Aamir stepping into the shoes of a tough, disillusioned basketball coach. Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote, "1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey. Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres. Trailer Out Now!" The trailer introduced us to a very different side of Khan — far removed from the empathetic teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh we once knew. This time, he plays a weary, short-tempered basketball coach, seemingly at odds with the world and himself. Tasked with training a team of intellectually disabled youngsters, his journey promises growth, not just for his players, but for him as well.

Besides Aamir and Genelia, the film stars 10 debutant actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

“Sitaare Zameen Par,” which marks Aamir’s return to the silver screen after his 2022 film "Laal Singh Chaddha," is slated to hit theatres on June 20.

