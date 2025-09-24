September 24, 2025 3:31 PM हिंदी

GenAI could influence over 40 million annual car-buying journeys by 2030: Report

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Generative AI (GenAI) is set to reshape the way people buy cars as by 2030, more than 40–50 million annual car purchases worldwide could be influenced by AI-powered assistants, a new report said on Wednesday.

The data compiled by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in partnership with OpenAI highlights that carmakers who act quickly to integrate GenAI into the customer journey could see their sales grow by as much as 20 per cent by 2030.

On the other hand, companies that are slow to adapt risk losing up to 15 per cent of their revenues, as buyers move to competitors offering smoother, AI-driven experiences, as per the study titled ‘Will AI Become the Best Car Sales Advisor?’.

Natarajan Sankar, India Leader for Automotive and Industrial Goods Practice at BCG, said that GenAI will not only boost sales but also rebuild customer trust by making car buying more transparent, seamless, and personalised.

He added that in fast-growing markets like Asia, the speed of adoption will decide which automakers lead the race.

The report notes that GenAI assistants will act as neutral, brand-independent advisors.

They will help customers configure vehicles, compare financing options, and even schedule test drives.

This shift could weaken traditional brand loyalty, as customers begin to focus more on practical factors such as electric vehicle range, pricing, and lifecycle emissions rather than brand image.

The report suggests that automakers can stay ahead by ensuring their visibility in AI-powered platforms, collaborating with multi-brand marketplaces, and building their own branded AI assistants to offer hyper-personalised buying journeys.

