Geeta Phogat reflects on the importance of silent communication in a relationship

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) 'Dangal' girl Geeta Phogat and her wrestler husband, Pawan Kumar, have participated in a couple reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga".

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Phogal stressed the importance of communicating silently in a relationship.

When asked, "Do you think there’s a need to communicate silently sometimes, through just looks and gestures?"

Agreeing with the need for silent communication wholeheartedly, Phogal told IANS, "Sometimes, you don’t need words. You can understand each other just by looking at each other. But it’s not always easy."

She added that at times, even she struggles to understand what her husband, Pawan, is trying to say.

Meanwhile, Pawan believes that a lot of times, one communicates with their partner without saying a word. "It’s a part of being in a deep, understanding relationship", he added.

Phogat was also asked to choose between trust and space in a relationship during the communication.

Choosing trust, she shared, "Without trust, there’s no foundation for anything. Space is also important, but trust comes first."

Revealing why they chose to be a part of "Pati Patni Aur Panga", Phogat stated that they were drawn to the project as it is the first reality show on TV that really delves into the challenges of husband and wife relationships.

However, she added that it is not all serious, "In between the tough moments, there’s love, humor, and fun. The viewers will see the real connection between a couple—the ups, the downs, and everything in between. It’s something everyone can relate to," the Commonwealth gold medalist revealed.

Agreeing with his better half, Pawan said that "Pati Patni Aur Panga" brings the issues that couples face on TV - something that’s rarely shown.

He added that relationships are about both love and conflict, and the show explores these real aspects.

