March 06, 2026 11:02 AM हिंदी

Gauri Pradhan says she’s 'still crushing' on husband Hiten Tejwani in birthday note

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Gauri Pradhan shared a heartfelt birthday note for her husband, actor Hiten Tejwani, and revealed that she is still “crushing” on him, even after years of marriage.

Gauri took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images featuring her along with Hiten and their children Nevaan and Katya.

“Still crushing on you!!even after all these years of putting up with each other. Happy birthday to my favourite human!love you @hitentejwani,” she wrote as the caption.

Gauri met her husband, Hiten Tejwani in Hyderabad while shooting for a commercial. The two then met on the sets of the tele-series Kutumb and were coincidentally cast as the lead pair.

While playing the characters of star crossed lovers Karan and Nandini in another daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, they decided to get married. They got married in 2004 and in 2009 they became parents to twins, a son Nevaan and daughter Katya.

Gauri is best recognised for her portrayal of Gauri Agarwal Mittal in Kutumb, Nandini Thakkar Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Dr. Deepika Ghosh in Special Squad, Captain Shona Das in Left Right Left and Anita Sharma in Tu Aashiqui.

She is currently seen in the second installment on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay.

Meanwhile, Hiten is best known for his portrayals of Pratham Mittal and Pratham Mann in Kutumb, Karan Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta.

He was last seen in Meri Bhavya Life, an official remake of Marathi TV series Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. The actor currently appears in a recurring role on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 alongside his wife.

--IANS

dc/

