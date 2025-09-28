September 28, 2025 8:12 PM हिंदी

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar name their second son Farwaan

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar name their second son Farwaan

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on September 1.

Now, the new parents have unveiled the name of their little bundle of joy. Gauahar and Zaid have decided to name their second son, Farwaan.

Sharing the name of their newborn on social media, the couple dropped a joint post with an adorable photo of their elder son, Zehaan, holding his baby brother's hand lovingly.

"FARWAAN (red heart emoji) Zehaan introduces his little brother. Allahumma baarik lahu, (sic) " they captioned the post.

Announcing the latest addition to their family, Gauahar and Zaid issued another joint post with the text, “Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone’s continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling partners Zaid and Gauahar.”

On September 12, Gauahar used social media to show how she is dealing with her postpartum.

Giving a glimpse into how she is tackling the issue in her own style, she posted a video where she was seen indulging in her skin care, hair care, and styling.

Gauahar was also grooving to the hit song "Zor Laga Ke Nacche Re" from the superhit "Rangeela" starring Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan.

Recently, Gauahar called Amaal Mallik ‘dogla’, during her appearance on the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode in "Bigg Boss 19".

While on the show, she was seen giving a reality check to contestant Amaal.

Schooling Amaal, who has often been seen targeting Gauhar's brother-in-law Awez Darbar in the show, she said, “Amaal aapka jo character aa raha woh bahut zyada dogla aa raha hai. Aur aap kisi ke nahi hai (Amaal, the character you are showing is very two-faced. And you don’t belong to anyone)."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Nepal's inquiry commission bars former PM K.P. Oli from leaving the country

Nepal's inquiry commission bars former PM K.P. Oli from leaving the country

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 43rd birthday with the paps by cutting a massive cake

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 43rd birthday with the media by cutting a massive cake

Cricket, Kalashnikovs and Pakistan’s radicalised psyche

Cricket, Kalashnikovs and Pakistan’s radicalised psyche (IANS Analysis)

UPITS 2025: UP govt’s initiative boosts women entrepreneurs' confidence  

UPITS 2025: UP govt’s initiative boosts women entrepreneurs' confidence  

Centre trains DRT officers, PSU bank executives in mediation to boost debt recovery efficiency

Centre trains DRT officers, PSU bank executives in mediation to boost debt recovery efficiency

Aarav Dewan, Tarushi Vikram bag silver medals for India in Asia-Pacific Motorsport C’ship

Aarav Dewan, Tarushi Vikram bag silver medals for India in Asia-Pacific Motorsport C’ship

Ryan Reynolds reveals why he once swore at wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds reveals why he once swore at wife Blake Lively

Shilpa Rao pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with live rendition of ‘Ya Ali’ at Ziro Festival

Shilpa Rao pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with live rendition of ‘Ya Ali’ at Ziro Festival

Subhash Ghai says experts should guide juniors but wants juniors to fix one problem

Subhash Ghai says experts should guide juniors but wants juniors to fix one problem

Soumya Sarkar returns as Litton Das ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is

Soumya Sarkar returns as Litton Das ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is