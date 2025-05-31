May 31, 2025 8:46 PM हिंदी

Garudan is an emotion that came to life through your love, says Soori

Chennai, May 31 (IANS) Actor Soori, who has been delivering back-to-back hits in Tamil cinema, on Saturday penned a note of gratitude to the audience on the occasion of his superhit film 'Garudan' completing one year.

Taking to his X timeline, Soori wrote in Tamil,"One Year Of Garudan. Garudan is an emotion that came to life through your love. This one year will remain a memory for me throughout my lifetime. Your support and trust will always be deep in my heart.Thank you so much."

Malyalam actor Unni Mukundan, who also played one of the three leads along with Soori and Sasikumar in the film, shared Soori's post on his Instagram timeline.

The film, which was directed by R S Durai Senthilkumar, went on to emerge a massive superhit.

The star-studded cast also included Samuthirakani, Revathi Sharma, Sshivada Nair, Mime Gopi and Mottai Rajendran among others.

Director Vetrimaaran had penned the story for this film, which had music by by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Arthur A Wilson.

Pradeep E. Raghav was the editor of the film while G. Durairaj was the art director of the film. Produced by K. Kumar of Lark Studios, this action-packed entertainer

Garudan, a 2024 Tamil neo-noir action drama, revolved around the theme of friendship, betrayal and revenge. The story is about how the nature of three men, who were close friends from the time they were kids, changes with time and pressurising situations.

If director Vetrimaran's 'Viduthalai 1' made audiences sit up and take note of Soori as a proper hero, Garudan, which released after Viduthalai 1, established Soori as a proper bankable hero. The film worked wonders not just for Soori but for all the actors who were a part of the film.

--IANS

mkr/

