‘Garuda Kavach’: Varanasi school students develop life-saving helmet

Varanasi, Oct 10 (IANS) Amid the rising number of road accidents and fatalities across the country, school students in Varanasi have developed an innovative and potentially life-saving device. Students from a private school in Lohta have created a high-tech helmet called "Garuda Kavach", designed to assist victims in the critical moments following a road accident.

The key feature of this helmet is its built-in sensor system. In the event of an accident, if immediate help is not available, the sensor is automatically triggered. It then sends an emergency call, message, and live location to the rider’s family, ensuring timely assistance and increasing the chances of survival.

Developed over just one month, the helmet is made entirely with indigenous technology and Indian components. It is estimated to cost around Rs 10,000.

The inclusion of the 'Make in India' logo on the helmet underscores the technological potential and self-reliance of India’s young generation, aligning with the government's push for innovation and local manufacturing.

Speaking to IANS, Sujay Chakraborty, Academic Director of the school, said, “The students have created a helmet with a built-in sensor. In case of an accident, the family is immediately informed of the incident and the rider’s location. This increases the chances of survival. We named it Garuda Kavach as the Modi government frequently uses mythological terms like Sudarshan Kavach, so the students were inspired to do the same.”

Riyashi Tiwari, one of the student innovators, said, “We made this helmet because the number of accidents is increasing. With this helmet, whenever an accident occurs, the family receives a call instantly.”

Rajiv, another student involved in the project, added, “Deaths due to road accidents are rising. So, we built this device. The helmet includes Bluetooth and a sensor that allows the family to track the rider’s live location.”

The urgency of such innovation is supported by alarming national data. According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways' recently released Road Accidents in India 2023 report, two-wheeler riders accounted for the highest share of road deaths—45 per cent or 77,539 fatalities. Of these, 27,539 were riders themselves.

Cars and taxis were the second-highest contributors to road fatalities, followed by trucks. One-fourth of all pedestrians and cyclists killed in 2023 died in accidents involving two-wheelers, highlighting the growing danger to non-motorised road users.

