G V Prakash-starrer ‘Blackmail’ to now hit screens on September 12

Chennai, Aug 29 (IANS) The makers of director Mu Muran’s much-awaited thriller drama ‘Blackmail’, featuring actor, music director and producer G V Prakash in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens on September 12.

Actor G V Prakash took to his X timeline to confirm the release date. He wrote, "#Blackmail from September 12th. #BlackmailfromSep12".

It may be recalled that the film was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 1 this year. However, the makers had, at the last minute, chosen to postpone the release.

JDS Film Factory, the production house that has produced the film, had then said, “Dear all, Our Movie Black Mail release is postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. We regret for the inconvenience caused. Fresh release date will be announced soon. Team Black Mail. #blackmail #jdsfilmfactory @gvprakash@mumaran1 @APIfilms @teju_ashwini_"

Now, it has been slated for release on September 12.

Actor G V Prakash plays the lead in the film along with actress Teju Ashwini. Apart from G V Prakash and Teju Ashwini, the film will also feature a host of actors including actors Srikanth, Bindhu Madhavi, Linga, Thilak Ramesh and Muthukumar.

The film is being produced by A Deivakani and is being presented by Jayakodi Amalraj under the banner, JDS Film Factory.

Mu Maran, who is directing this film, is best known for having directed the critically acclaimed thriller ‘Iravukku Aayiram Kangal’, which featured Arul Nidhi and Mahima Nambiar in the lead.

In the first look poster of ‘Blackmail’, G V Prakash was seen standing next to a motor bike, the number plate of which read ‘Money’. He sported a perplexed look, giving the impression that he was both anxious and at the same time, unsure of what was to happen next.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film has been handled by well known cinematographer Gokul Benoy.

Music for the film has been scored by Sam C S while editing for the film has been taken care of by San Lokesh.

The film has two costume designers in Thilakapriya Shanmugham and Vinod Sundar. The stunt sequences in the film have been choreographed by Rajasekhar while makeup has been taken care of by Sasikumar Paramasivam.

--IANS

Mkr/