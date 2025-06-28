June 28, 2025 8:53 PM हिंदी

G V Prakash-starrer ‘Blackmail’ to hit screens worldwide on August 1

Chennai, June 28 (IANS) Director Mu Muran’s much-awaited thriller drama ‘Blackmail’, featuring actor, music director and producer G V Prakash in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on August 1 this year, its makers announced on Saturday.

Taking to its X timeline, JDS Film Factory, the production house making the film, wrote, “We are happy to announce our first production movie #Blackmail -- a gripping thriller drama -- confirmed as August 1st Release #BlackmailfromAug1”

Actor G V Prakash plays the lead in the film along with actress Teju Ashwini. Apart from G V Prakash and Teju Ashwini, the film will also feature a host of actors including actors Srikanth, Bindhu Madhavi, Linga, Thilak Ramesh and Muthukumar.

The film is being produced by A Deivakani and is being presented by Jayakodi Amalraj under the banner, JDS Film Factory.

Mu Maran, who is directing this film, is best known for having directed the critically acclaimed thriller ‘Iravukku Aayiram Kangal’, which featured Arul Nidhi and Mahima Nambiar in the lead.

In the first look poster of ‘Blackmail’, G V Prakash was seen standing next to a motor bike, the number plate of which read ‘Money’. He sported a perplexed look, giving the impression that he was both anxious and at the same time, unsure of what was to happen next.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is being handled by well known cinematographer Gokul Benoy.

Music for the film is being scored by Sam C S while editing for the film is being taken care of by San Lokesh.

The film has two costume designers in Thilakapriya Shanmugham and Vinod Sundar. The stunt sequences in the film are to be choreographed by Rajasekhar while makeup is being taken care of by Sasikumar Paramasivam.

--IANS

Mkr/

