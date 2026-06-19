FSSAI issues notices to Marico, Ferrero, Bikanervala among 14 entities over misleading claims

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Food safety regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday said it has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for alleged violations related to misleading product claims, branding and labelling practices, as well as consumer complaints, and directed them to take corrective measures.

In a post on social media platform X, FSSAI said the notices were issued under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, concerning misleading brand names, trade names, product claims, labelling violations and other consumer grievances.

According to details shared by the regulator, notices have been served to multiple food businesses over claims that allegedly violate the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, or could mislead consumers.

Among the companies pulled up by the regulator was Pluckk, whose mango fruit juice carrying a 'No Added Sugar' claim came under scrutiny as the ingredient list reportedly declared mango pulp and sugar cane juice. According to the regulator, the claim could create a misleading impression regarding the product's sugar content.

In addition, the regulator questioned the use of the term 'Natural Paneer' on a paneer product, saying the description violated provisions governing the use of the word natural for composite foods.

Other companies that received notices include Gaur Healthy Food for claims related to its Silken Tofu product, MasterChow Foods Pvt Ltd over claims such as '100 per cent Natural', 'Freshly Made' and references to 'organic flour', Ferrero India for a 'Rich in Milk Solids' claim on a Kinder Joy-coated wafer biscuit product, and Marico Ltd for branding and health-related claims associated with Saffola Total Heart Pro cooking oil.

Moreover, FSSAI flagged claims made by Medizen Labs, Nexa Industries, Raw Pressery, Nutraceutical's Incipro Gold Powder Vanilla product and a Korean Ginseng nutraceutical product, saying several health and performance-related claims required scientific substantiation or were not permitted under existing regulations.

Separately, the regulator issued notices to Bikanervala and Param Dairy Limited following consumer complaints received through social media.

The notice to Bikanervala relates to alleged hygiene concerns after a complaint claimed that a staff member was consuming food inside a service or kitchen area during operational hours. The company has been asked to furnish details of its investigation, standard operating procedures and corrective measures taken in response to the complaint.

While Param Dairy Limited was issued a notice over allegations of fungal contamination in dairy-based products (dahi and rabri) supplied through IRCTC catering services. The company has been directed to provide details of the products supplied, inventory management practices, corrective actions taken and measures adopted to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

FSSAI said all concerned food business operators have been directed to take appropriate corrective measures and ensure compliance with applicable food safety, advertising and labelling regulations.

--IANS

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