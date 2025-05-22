May 22, 2025 9:07 PM हिंदी

FS Vikram Misri meets Japanese Vice Foreign Minister, conveys India's message on zero tolerance for terrorism

Tokyo, May 22 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi in Tokyo on Thursday for their annual bilateral dialogue and highlighted India's stance on zero tolerance towards terrorism.

"Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, joins Takehiro Funakoshi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of Japan, for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in Tokyo. Discussions covered advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and conveying India's message on zero tolerance for terror," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the participants disscussed further deepening the bilateral relations in a wide range of aspects, including security, economic, and people-to-people exchanges, under the Japan-India Special Strategic Global Partnership, and exchanged views on recent regional developments, mainly in the Indo-Pacific.

Misri also held a meeting with Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Hiroyuki Namazu and exchanged views on India-Japan startegic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and other issues of common interest.

"India and Japan share 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' based on the shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law. Defence has emerged as one of the most important pillars in this relationship. Strengthened India-Japan defence partnership is vital for ensuring a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific in the prevailing global environment," according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an all-party parliamentary delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived in Tokyo, marking the start of India's massive diplomatic outreach on 'Operation Sindoor.'

The delegation also met top Japanese leaders, reaffirming India's unwavering stand against terrorism under the global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor.

Japan also condemned in the strongest terms the growing threat of terrorism as the country hosted a visiting delegation of Indian Parliamentarians.

"Minister Iwaya also stated that terrorism cannot be justified for any reason, that Japan firmly condemns terrorist acts in all forms, and that Japan is determined to join hands with the international community, including India, in a firm fight against terrorism, read a statement issued by the Japanese Foreign Ministry after the meeting.

Iwaya welcomed the recent agreement by India and Pakistan to suspend military operations and mentioned that he had held telephone talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, hoping that the issue would be resolved through dialogue for the sake of peace and stability in South Asia.

--IANS

int/scor/sd/

