'From Thiruvananthapuram begins Kerala’s change': PM Modi unleashes broadside against Left, UDF

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday declared that the BJP’s historic victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation marked the beginning of a political transformation in Kerala, asserting that the state was ready to break free from decades of alternating rule by the Left and the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

Addressing a mammoth gathering of BJP workers at Putharikandam Maidan, the PM said he was "happy to be in the land of Sree Padmanabhan" and described the civic victory as the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream of BJP supporters in the capital.

"Whenever I come to Kerala, you give me the best. But this time, I see a new urge and hope. I am sure change has begun in Kerala," he said.

Recalling the BJP’s early struggles, PM Modi said that before 1987, the party barely found mention in newspapers, before its first municipal victory in Ahmadabad paved the way for governance in Gujarat.

"From winning the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP will reach Kerala too," he asserted, calling the victory historic and the foundation for people-centric governance.

The result marked the beginning of the disintegration of both the Left and the UDF, he said.

Launching a blistering attack on the rival fronts, Modi accused them of corruption, lack of accountability and communal politics, alleging that decades of their rule had "ruined" Kerala.

The state now needed a pro-people, pro-development BJP government as a third alternative, he said.

Drawing parallels with the Left disintegrating in Tripura and West Bengal, he urged voters to question the long-standing pattern of power alternation between the Left and the Congress.

The Prime Minister accused the Left government of deliberately blocking Central schemes, including drinking water projects and PM-SHRI schools.

Highlighting welfare outreach, he said credit cards, once restricted to the wealthy, had now reached street vendors through the PM SVANidhi scheme.

He noted that Kerala has 10,000 beneficiaries, with over 600 in Thiruvananthapuram alone.

Contrasting governance before and after 2014, PM Modi said earlier regimes made announcements without delivery, while his government had directly transferred Rs 13,000 crore to farmers and fisherfolk, ensuring leak-proof benefits.

He said fisherfolk's empowerment remained a priority, citing a separate ministry, credit facilities and Rs 5 lakh insurance cover.

PM Modi accused both the Left and Congress of stalling infrastructure development through corruption, pointing to the Vizhinjam Port as an example of transformative growth, with 150 mother ships and three lakh containers already handled.

He alleged bank scams had looted savings meant for education and marriages.

He vowed recovery of stolen money if the BJP is given a chance.

Referring to Sabarimala, PM Modi said a BJP government would ensure those behind the gold theft were jailed, calling it "Modi’s guarantee".

He accused the Congress of aligning with communal forces, terming it MMC, or the Muslim League, Maoists and Congress, terming Kerala a "laboratory" for such politics.

Calling for a BJP government to build a "Viksit Keralam", PM Modi said the next 25 years would define the state’s future.

"Now is the time," he declared, pitching the upcoming elections as a game-changer.

