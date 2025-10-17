October 17, 2025 11:02 PM हिंदी

From ‘Fragile 5’ to top 5, India doubles down on reforms across sectors: PM Modi

From ‘Fragile 5’ to top 5, India doubles down on reforms across sectors: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that from a 'Fragile Five' economy before 2014, India has emerged as one of the top five economies of the world, owing to the reforms across sectors undertaken by the government over the past decade.

Hailing the banking sector reforms, PM Modi said banks were nationalised during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure, with the argument that banking has to reach the poor. But in reality, banks moved away from the poor.

"In 2014, when we came to power, half of India's population did not have a bank account. We democratised the banking system and opened more than 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts in mission mode. We brought reforms into the banking sector," the Prime Minister said while addressing the NDTV World Summit 2025 here.

"Digital transactions have made India one of the most inclusive countries in terms of finance," he added.

PM Modi hailed the income tax and GST reforms and said that a saving of Rs 2.5 lakh crore is guaranteed with these reforms in place. He added that because of GST, sales have broken all past records in the festive season.

The GST reforms have led to lower prices, smoother credit flow, resolution of tax inversion issues and reduced disputes, ultimately cutting costs for producers and consumers alike.

Lauding the transformation of state-run BSNL, PM Modi said India is among the top five countries which has their own 4G stack. The operational rollout of the 4G stack has improved connectivity in rural and remote areas, enhancing broadband coverage and inclusion.

India’s fully indigenous 4G technology stack, namely Bharat Telecom Stack, has been deployed across about 1 lakh BSNL towers, and it has been proven ready for global exports.

Citing the success of UPI, PM Modi said India has proved everyone wrong and today, world's 50 per cent digital transaction happens in India, and UPI dominates the global digital payments market.

--IANS

na/vd

LATEST NEWS

Belgian court clears way for Mehul Choksi's extradition to India

Belgian court clears way for Mehul Choksi's extradition to India

Ayan’s career-best 27-point masterclass helps Patna Pirates sink Bengal Warriorz despite Devank’s 25 points in a Season 12 match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Ayan’s career-best 27-point masterclass helps Patna Pirates sink Bengal Warriorz despite Devank’s 25 points

India among top five countries with its own domestic 4G stack: PM Modi

India among top five countries with its own domestic 4G stack: PM Modi

Govt committed to development of tribal communities: President Droupadi Murmu

Govt committed to development of tribal communities: President Droupadi Murmu

Vishmi Gunaratne's composed knock guides Sri Lanka to 105 in rain-marred 20 overs match against South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women's World Cup: Gunaratne’s composed knock guides Sri Lanka to 105 in rain-marred 20 overs

PM Modi slams Congress for policy mismanagement at NDTV World Summit

PM Modi slams Congress for policy mismanagement

US lawmakers urge Trump to attend Quad Summit in India and key Asia meetings (IANS Exclusive)

US lawmakers urge Trump to attend Quad Summit in India and key Asia meetings (IANS Exclusive)

We're actually living in the first Indian decade of that Indian century: Nick Booker

We're actually living in the first Indian decade of that Indian century: Nick Booker

NDTV World Summit: PM Modi declares new India’s robust response to terrorism

PM Modi declares new India’s robust response to terrorism

PM Modi has put India on a different growth trajectory in 11 years: Gautam Singhania

PM Modi has put India on a different growth trajectory in 11 years: Gautam Singhania