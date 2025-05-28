May 28, 2025 11:27 PM हिंदी

French Open: Swiatek too strong for Raducanu once again, knocks her out in Round 2

Iga Swiatek proves too strong for Emma Raducanu once again, knocks her out in women's singles Round 2 at the French Open on Wednesday. Photo credit: Roland-Garros/X

Paris, May 28 (IANS) Emma Raducanu’s struggles against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek continued on the red clay of Roland Garros as the British number two was handed a resounding 6-1, 6-2 defeat in their second-round encounter on Wednesday.

It marked Raducanu’s fifth straight loss to the defending champion, once again exposing the gulf in class between the 2021 US Open winner and the elite tier of the women’s game.

The match started with a glimmer of hope for Raducanu as she earned a break point in the second game. But once Swiatek held serve, the floodgates opened.

The Pole, a four-time Roland Garros champion and widely regarded as the 'Queen of Clay', raced through the rest of the first set, exploiting Raducanu’s unreliable second serve and forcing errors off both wings.

Swiatek wrapped up the opening set in just 35 minutes, sending a clear message that she remained the player to beat in Paris, despite a less-than-convincing clay-court swing leading into the tournament.

Raducanu, ranked 41st in the world and still searching for consistency after a stop-start 2024 season, showed brief resistance early in the second set. After being broken for 2-1, she threatened to level the match in a marathon fourth game, earning three break points.

From there, Raducanu began to fade—both physically and mentally. Having struggled with illness earlier in the week, she showed signs of fatigue and had no answers as Swiatek closed out the final three games with ruthless efficiency.

Speaking courtside after her dominant win, which marked her 23rd consecutive victory at Roland Garros following titles in 2022, 2023, and 2024, Iga Swiatek said: "I felt good on the court and I thought I could do whatever I planned, and whatever I wanted to. I just needed to adjust to the wind because the conditions were pretty tricky today.

"I'm happy that I did that well, and I'm through.

"I honestly just love playing here; this place really inspires me and makes me work harder. Some time off before helped me a little bit, and I'm just ready to fight for it and compete."

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Arsenal on the verge of signing Real Sociedad's Spain international Martin Zubimendi. Photo courtesy: X

Arsenal on the verge of signing Real Sociedad's Spain international Zubimendi

Experts gather in Bhagalpur to chart roadmap for horticulture-led livelihood growth

Experts gather in Bhagalpur to chart roadmap for horticulture-led livelihood growth

Vani Kapoor looks at a four-in-a-row feat in Seventh leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour starting at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club, Mysuru, on Thursday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Vani looks at a four-in-a-row feat in 7th leg of WPGT

CRF workshop emphasises nuclear energy's pivotal role in India’s secure energy future

CRF workshop emphasises nuclear energy's pivotal role in India’s secure energy future

Lokpal rejects all allegations against SEBI ex-chief Madhabi Puri Buch (File Photo)

Lokpal rejects all allegations against SEBI ex-chief Madhabi Puri Buch

Iga Swiatek proves too strong for Emma Raducanu once again, knocks her out in women's singles Round 2 at the French Open on Wednesday. Photo credit: Roland-Garros/X

French Open: Swiatek too strong for Raducanu once again, knocks her out in Round 2

American Strikers defeat Trans Titans by 35 runs in the Intercontinental Legends Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Intercontinental Legends C'ship: American Strikers defeat Trans Titans by 35 runs

Alcaraz becomes second-fastest man to notch up 20 match wins in French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on Wednesday. Photo credit: Roland-Garros/X

French Open: Alcaraz becomes second-fastest man to notch up 20 match wins at Roland Garros

Manchester United succumb to 1-0 defeat vs ASEAN All-Stars in post-season clash in the Maybank Challenge Cup at Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur. Photo credit: Man United

Manchester Utd succumb to 1-0 defeat vs ASEAN All-Stars in post-season clash

‘Demographic invasion is real’: VP Dhankhar sounds alarm on illegal migrants

‘Demographic invasion is real’: VP Dhankhar sounds alarm on illegal migrants