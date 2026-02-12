Four Baloch civilians extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces amid escalating violence

Quetta, Feb 12 (IANS) As violence against civilians continues to escalate in Balochistan, leading human rights organisations brought to light the extrajudicial killing of another four civilians by Pakistani forces across the province.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that the mutilated body of 32-year-old Pazeer Baloch was recovered on February 7, after being forcibly disappeared from the Washbud region of Panjgur district in Balochistan, on November 25, 2025, by a Pakistan-backed death squad.

Condemning the brutal killing of Pazeer, human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said, “The severe marks of torture on his body speak of inhuman cruelty and unbearable suffering. This is not just a killing, it is a crime against humanity.”

In a separate incident, the BYC stated that the tortured body of 35-year-old Karim Jan was dumped in the Baalgathar area of Panjgur on February 1, after remaining in illegal detention for nearly a month.

According to the BYC, Karim Jan, a driver, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence on January 3, and later extrajudicially killed, with his body dumped in Baalgathar.

“This case adds to the growing list of Baloch who have been disappeared, killed, and discarded without accountability, highlighting the entrenched culture of impunity enjoyed by state institutions in Balochistan,” BYC stated.

Additionally, Paank mentioned that 20-year-old Malang Baloch, a daily wage labourer from the Washbood region in Panjgur, was extrajudicially killed by a Pakistan-backed armed group after being forcibly disappeared from his locality on January 29.

Highlighting another brutal incident in Balochistan, Paank revealed that 44-year-old Muhammad Anwar Baloch, a farmer from Killi Safar Ali Jangal area of Duki district, was found dead on January 4, after months of enforced disappearance.

He was detained by Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on June 4, 2025, shortly after offering prayers at a mosque near his home.

Expressing concern over the incident, the BYC said, “In today’s Balochistan, no one is safe -- not labourers, not farmers, not even those praying inside mosques. The Pakistani state has turned the region into a militarised zone, where repression replaces law, and enforced disappearances have become routine.”

The rights body stressed that the enforced disappearance and killing of Muhammad Anwar constituted a grave violation of international human rights law, including Article 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which guarantees the right to liberty and security of a person and prohibits arbitrary arrest and detention.

“The continued silence of the international community enables these crimes. While the world looks away, Baloch families are denied truth, justice, and accountability,” the BYC noted.

