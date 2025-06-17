Formula 1: Canada GP to remain on calendar till 2035 season

London, June 17 (IANS) Formula 1 has announced that the Canadian Grand Prix will race into its seventh decade following a new four-year agreement with the Promoter and the Governments of Canada and Quebec, that will see the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal remain on the calendar through to 2035.

The Canadian Grand Prix is the oldest Formula 1 race held outside Europe, with the 54th edition taking place recently since its inaugural run in 1967. The Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, named after legendary Canadian F1 driver Gilles Villeneuve, became the permanent host in 1978 and is loved by drivers and fans alike for its heavy-braking chicanes, the hairpin, and the Wall of Champions.

Four current drivers - George Russell, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso - have all claimed victory at the 4.36 km circuit. Hamilton and Michael Schumacher share the record for most wins at the venue (seven each).

In recent years, Octane Racing Group has significantly modernised its infrastructure and will continue investing to meet Formula 1’s global growth. Additionally, the promoter and stakeholders from multiple government bodies have agreed to move the event to an earlier slot from 2026 onwards to support calendar rationalisation.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said, “As Formula 1 celebrates its 75th anniversary, it is fitting that we have announced an extension with the Canadian Grand Prix, a race that has such incredible history...I am delighted to confirm that we will continue racing here through to 2035 and that our media rights deal with Bell Media is also extending...Thank you to Octane Racing Group and our Canadian fans. I look forward to more unforgettable moments in Montreal.”

Jean-Philippe Paradis, SVP at Bell and President, F1 Grand Prix du Canada, said, “We are incredibly proud to confirm that the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada will continue its yearly stop in Montreal through 2035. This reflects the race’s iconic status... We’re thrilled to offer ten more years of world-class racing and thank all partners and our passionate team.”

