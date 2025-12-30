Former Sri Lanka U19 cricketer Akshu Fernando passes away after 8 years in a coma

Colombo, Dec 30 (IANS) Akshu Fernando, the former Sri Lanka Under-19 cricketer, tragically passed away on Tuesday, nearly seven years after being left in a coma following a devastating railway accident.

Fernando, 25, had been in critical condition since December 28, 2018, when he was struck by a train while crossing an unprotected railway track near Mount Lavinia Beach.

The incident occurred as he was returning from a team running session, leaving him with severe head injuries and multiple fractures. He was immediately placed on life support and remained under constant medical care, with his family by his side throughout his long battle for recovery.

A leading Sri Lankan newspaper reported the passing of the young cricketer, quoting international commentator Roshan Abeysinghe. "Just heard the sad news that Akshu Fernando has passed away. He was truly a wonderful young man whose promising career was cut short by a cruel accident. A quality player for his school and his final club Ragama. Its a sad day for all of us who knew him. A cheerful, friendly and thorough gentleman was he. We will miss you Akshu and remember you for the rest of our life. Rest in peace sweet prince," Abeysinghe said.

At the time of the accident, Fernando was considered one of Sri Lanka’s brightest young cricketing talents. He had represented his country at the 2010 ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, where he made a significant impact, particularly in the semifinal against Australia. He scored 52 runs in that match, becoming Sri Lanka's top scorer in a contest that saw them narrowly miss out on a place in the final.

A product of St Peter's College in Colombo, Fernando’s school cricket career was nothing short of exceptional. He led the Under-13, Under-15, and Under-17 teams and was the vice-captain of the Under-19 side. His leadership and field talent earned him a place at several prestigious local clubs, including Colts Sports Club, Panadura Sports Club, Chilaw Marians, and Ragama Sports Club.

His final competitive appearance came just two weeks before the tragic accident, when he scored an unbeaten 102 against Moors Sports Club on December 14, 2018.

Fernando's sudden death concludes a lengthy period marked by significant physical and emotional pain. It also brings back memories of a promising cricketing journey that many thought could have ascended to the top levels of international cricket.

--IANS

vi/bc