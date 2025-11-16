For Simu Liu, ‘it means everything’ to work with Marvel Legends in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

November 16, 2025 2:47 AM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (IANS) Canadian actor Simu Liu is running out of patience. The actor, who is ready to suit up again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, can’t wait to reprise his ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ role in the upcoming ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

The actor is currently on a press tour for his latest film, ‘In Your Dreams’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘People’, “It means everything. It’s such a privilege to have played a character that resonated with so many different people”.

While praising fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and explaining how he’s “always gonna be beyond grateful” for their ongoing support, the Barbie star adds that the fans have propelled his career.

He further mentioned, “And part of that is like getting to put the suit back on again, except with these incredible legendary actors, many of whom I grew up idolizing and worshiping. Now, I get to call them my co-workers”.

Similar to the long list of stars in 2018’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the upcoming ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will bring back a slew of older and newer characters from the franchise.

As per ‘People’, Robert Downey Jr. will make his return to Marvel, not as Iron Man, but rather as main villain Doctor Doom. Other popular stars reprising their roles will be Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston and Letitia Wright. Additionally, characters from Thunderbolts and X-Men movies will be part of the film.

Much to MCU fans’ disappointment, Liu’s fan-favorite Shang-Chi has not appeared in any other Marvel movies since he was introduced four years ago in the well-received ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.

“You’re not the only one that's kind of felt that absence. Somebody tells me in some way, shape or form, I’m not kidding you, I’m not being hyperbolic, every single day of my life and oftentimes multiple times in a day”, he added.

The actor also revealed that the Shang-Chi cast routinely keeps in touch.

