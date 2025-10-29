For Parmish Verma, making quality music matters: Number of streams are monitored by your management, CA

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Rapper-singer-actor Parmish Verma, who serves as one of the mentors on the music reality show ‘I-popstar’, is reflecting on the relationship between the quality of music, its success, and the responsibility of an artiste.

Parmish spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of his reality show, and said that for him the only thing that matters is to make a good song with a long shelf-life. He equated musicians with a farmer, who sows seeds in hopes of harvesting a good crop.

Parmish told IANS, “To make a super hit song, for me this is not the parameter. The only thing I long for is creative satisfaction, that I wanted to make a song in a certain way. A farmer sows seeds. He gets the entire crop in the end. He doesn't say, ‘I sowed seeds today, I'll get a full crop tomorrow’. It may also happen that some of the seeds die. It's okay. The seed was good. In the end, you will get the entire crop. You should be proud of what you've done.

He further mentioned that an artiste should not worry about the number of streams or likes on their songs because artistes have a dedicated team of social media and financial experts looking after that aspect. He said that music should be made with complete honesty but the musicians should also ensure that they don’t go into too much of abstract tangent.

“That's why every person's journey is important because every song comes with honesty. You can't monitor how much you have streamed. That's your CA's job, that's your management's job. Having said that, you have to be very responsible also. You should ensure that your financial needs are also being met. One should not go on such an artistic tangent that the audience doesn’t connect with their work at all. That will lead to frustration, which is not a good thing for any artiste”, he added.

--IANS

aa/