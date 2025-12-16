For Chris Hemsworth, acting was an ‘absolute obsession’

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has penned a note for the blockbuster “Dhurandhar” and said it’s “truly terrible” of filmmaker Aditya Dhar to make people wait for “part 2”.

"Once I locked into the idea that I was going to become an actor, it was an absolute obsession,” said the 42-year-old star during an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

At the time, Hemsworth didn't appreciate how difficult it would be to achieve his dreams, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

However, the star said that his acting ambitions were a form of "escapism" for him.

He said: "There was no doubt that was what I was going to do. There was a naivety about the reality of how difficult that was going to be. But I guess it was sort of an escapism."

In 2024, Anya Taylor-Joy hailed Chris as "the most wonderful" co-star to work with.

The actress starred alongside Chris in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Anya shared that she loved working with the "kind-hearted" actor.

Anya, who plays Imperator Furiosa in the George Miller-directed movie, told Access Hollywood: "I think we’re so lucky that our relationship is nothing like the characters in this film, because making this film wanting to kill your co-star would be really difficult.

"He’s just the most wonderful, kind-hearted, big-hearted individual. We have a lot of fun. [I’m] very lucky."

Similarly, Hemsworth loved his experience of working with Anya.

The actor explained: "We had a rehearsal, and immediately I had the sense of how passionate you were about the character and fiercely protective of the character that she was, which only helps everybody else on set. Everything I was doing was then informed by Anya’s decisions."

The two were able to maintain a healthy creative dialogue throughout the shoot.

He said: "I was doing things with the younger actress (Alyla Browne) that played Furiosa as the character of Dementus, and Anya would be watching and saying, ‘I’m not sure she’d respond like this,’ so it would alter this. Having that kind of ownership and opinion and passion about it enriches everything, and so that I found really inspiring. We had such a fun time."

--IANS

dc/