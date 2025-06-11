June 11, 2025 1:53 PM हिंदी

For Ali Fazal, watching his daughter grow as human being is the most heartfelt cinematic moment

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Metro... In Dino’, has said that for him, to see his daughter grow up is the best cinematic moment that he will ever witness in his life.

Ali recently spoke with IANS ahead of the release of the multi-starrer film, when IANS asked him, “Curiosity and observation. Do you consider these as the currency for any artist?”.

Speaking with IANS, Ali said, “Yes. If I may say so. I've recently become a father and I think the best piece of cinema that I will ever witness in my life is this 10 month old daughter that I have. Because it has the two things that you just mentioned and in all honesty and that's wherein lies the perfect mix of unpredictability and it's cinematic. We need that. The moment we lose our innocence we start drifting away. That's the fight”.

For ‘Metro... In Dino’, Ali has collaborated with Anurag Basu for the first time, and is returning to the big screen after a brief period of time. Ask him his favourite Anurag Basu film, and pat came the reply, “For me, ‘Jagga Jasoos’, hands down! The sequences are different. It had a different fate. But I know what he was doing. At least I can sense. Barfi for me was a very heartfelt story. Very refreshing, very out of the box at that time”.

‘Metro... In Dino’ also stars Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta, and promises soul-stirring tales rooted in the relentless rhythm of ever-moving cities.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

