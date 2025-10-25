October 25, 2025 5:21 PM हिंदी

For Aditi Malikk Diwali 2025 was all about 'finding happiness within'

Mumbai Oct 25 (IANS) For television actress Aditi Malikk, this Diwali felt a little different. Instead of going out, it was more about finding happiness and peace within.

Aditi took to her official Insta handle and treated her InstaFam with glimpses from their Diwali celebration.

Shedding light on what this Diwali signified for her, her husband Mohit Malikk and son Ekbir Malik, she wrote, "This Diwali felt different. Not about too many late nights more about early mornings. Not about stepping out more about staying in, cleaning up, and soaking in our own little world. It was a very mutual feeling between all three of us me, Mohit, and Eebee, none of us wanted to go out much. We just wanted to be home. (sic)"

"This Diwali was about finding happiness within, not chasing it outside. Quiet, simple, blissful. And maybe that’s why I just cudnt find many pictures on my phone because we were on a mental detox of not clicking but living moments..So here’s a small dump from the past 10 days, just to keep these memories tucked away forever..." the 'Shararat' actress added.

On October 14, Aditi celebrated her birthday with gratitude.

She used social media to drop a heartfelt message, saying how birthdays are not just about candles or numbers but a gentle reminder of life’s journey — one that shapes, teaches, and helps us evolve.

Posting a string of photos from her birthday celebrations, Aditi shared, “As you grow through life, not just in age, you start seeing birthdays differently. Yesterday wasn’t about candles or numbers..it was about gratitude. A birthday, I’ve realized, is a gentle reminder that time has passed through you, shaped you, taught you, and gifted you growth. It’s not about getting older… it’s about becoming a little more you. Thank you each & everyone for being a part of my growing journey.. let’s keep growing together..(sic).”

--IANS

pm/

