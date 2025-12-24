Football transfer watch: Crystal Palace show interest in Joao Mario, but cost could be a hindrance

London, Dec 24 (IANS) As the winter transfer window approaches, English Premier League club Crystal Palace have reportedly shown interest in signing Joao Mario, but they will need to pay around €12 million to sign the 25-year-old Portuguese wide man.

Joao Mario has struggled for regular opportunities at Juventus and is hoping to move to greener pastures in search of regular playing time, as per a report by Corriere dello Sport.

The report said the transfer could go through as Crystal Palace are also looking to strengthen their squad and could use more quality and depth on the flanks, and Mario would be an excellent acquisition for them. The 25-year-old is capable of operating as the right-sided winger as well as a fullback. His versatility will be an added bonus for Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are competing in the European tournaments, and they need more quality and depth in the team. Pursuing the 25-year-old could be a wise decision. He is available for a fee of just €12 million, and Crystal Palace certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, the report added.

Juventus has reportedly signed the Portuguese wide man for €11 million at the start of the season, and they are prepared to sell him for a nominal profit. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal.

Meanwhile, moving to the Premier League would be a step up for Joao Mario, and he will be excited to join the London club. Crystal Palace have an excellent team, and they have recently won a couple of domestic trophies, the report added. The South London outfit have a quality manager like Oliver Glasner as well. He might be able to bring out the best in the 25-year-old.

However, the hefty price sought by Juventus could be a hindrance for Crystal Palace. It will be interesting for transfer watchers to see how the situation develops.

Though Crystal Palace have to look to add more quality in the attacking areas during the January transfer window if they want to finish the season strongly, the reported €12 million investment could prove to be a huge bargain if the player manages to adapt to English football quickly.

The winter transfer window in England will open on January 2 and will end on February 2, allowing clubs to pick players to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

