Football: Bayern Munich getting ready for big moments in 2026, says coach Kompany

Bayern Munich getting ready for big moments in 2026, says coach Vincent Kompany ahead of their German Cup clash with Union Berlin. Photo credit: Bayern Munich

Berlin (Germany), Nov 30 (IANS) Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said his side remains focused on long-term goals despite a congested schedule, as the Bavarians get ready to face an improved Union Berlin in the German Cup on Wednesday following a hard-fought 3-1 league win over St. Pauli.

"We are in November and must realise that it's in the middle of a phase preparing for the big moments," the 39-year-old said, referring to the club's UEFA Champions League ambitions.

While the 3-1 defeat against Arsenal last week "left its mark," Kompany highlighted his team's resilience, reports Xinhua. "Who wants to be the best team in Europe in November?" he said, adding, "I feel like playing against them again right away."

Kompany noted that "us having gained an eight-point lead in the league, which is good news," reflects the squad's spirit. From his perspective, the Arsenal game offered an early benchmark on the path toward the Champions League final in Budapest.

Taking the current run as a stepping stone is essential, the former Manchester City defender added. "We ought to cherish these moments as we are in a flow and things work well."

With the season's decisive fixtures still ahead, Kompany said ending 2025 "on a satisfying note" remains a priority.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer underlined the team's progress and said a decision on a possible contract extension will come next March. "I will see how I feel in the second half of the season," the 39-year-old said.

Bayern also expect to be boosted by the returns of Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies. Kompany referred to the pair as the club's "winter-transfers" and urged patience. "It's important to accept the current phase and stay tuned until next year's crunch time, no matter how impatient we might be."

Union Berlin defender Danilo believes that his side's dramatic 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich a few days back has reinforced belief within the squad that they can compete with any team in the Bundesliga.

As the second most dangerous centre back in Europe, Danilo has scored six goals this season, four in the league, two in the cup. The last two came at the game against the league leaders, when Bayern had to wait until the 93rd minute to equalise, dropping points for the first time this season.

--IANS

bsk/

