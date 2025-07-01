July 01, 2025 9:31 PM हिंदी

Football: Arsenal sign ex-Chelsea goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga

Arsenal sign ex-Chelsea goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga as back-up for Spanish countryman David Raya. Photo credit: Arsenal

London, July 1 (IANS) Spanish international goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has signed up with Arsenal, the ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid goalie joining the Gunners as back-up to countryman David Raya. The 30-year-old Arrizabalaga has won major honours for clubs and his country, and is vastly experienced in the Premier League with 140 appearances to his name.

Arrizabalaga arrives from Chelsea, having spent the last two seasons on loan at Real Madrid and Bournemouth, and joins the Gunners to reinforce their goalkeeping unit. “I'm really, really happy to be here, really excited and looking forward to what is coming.

“The ambition that is shown in this club, when I talk with Mikel [Arteta] and Inaki [Cana], how much they show me their desire to win… I think we are so close to winning and, hopefully, altogether, we can achieve it," said Arrizabalaga.

Arrizabalaga began his career with Athletic Bilbao, joining their academy aged 10 and progressing to the first team via spells with Basconia and Bilbao Athletic. He also spent valuable time on loan with Ponferradina and Real Valladolid before establishing himself with Athletic Club as one of the top goalkeepers in his homeland.

In August 2018, Arrizabalaga became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Chelsea, and during his time in west London, he was part of the squads that lifted the Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup.

In 2023/24, he returned to Spain to join Real Madrid on loan and played his part as the club went on to win the Champions League and Spanish Super Cup. Arrizabalaga then spent last season with Bournemouth, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

Having represented Spain at youth level, he made his senior debut in a 5-0 win against Costa Rica in November 2017 and has gone on to make 13 senior appearances for his country, as well as winning the 2023 UEFA Nations League.

“We are really happy to have Kepa joining us. He is a player we know, having come up against him many times in recent seasons. He brings a wealth of experience, which his teammates will benefit from, and he has a real hunger to win.

“Kepa works hard and will elevate our levels. I know he will fit in perfectly, already knowing some of his teammates, and we are really excited about his future with us," said Mikel Arteta.

--IANS

aaa/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Over 50 killed due to heavy rain and flash floods (File image)

Pakistan: Over 50 killed due to heavy rain and flash floods

Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi & others visible in India

Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi & others visible in India

EAM Jaishankar reiterates India's right to defend against terrorism, asks Quad understanding

EAM Jaishankar reiterates India's right to defend against terrorism, asks Quad understanding

Arsenal sign ex-Chelsea goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga as back-up for Spanish countryman David Raya. Photo credit: Arsenal

Football: Arsenal sign ex-Chelsea goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga

Railways bag team title as top stars Nitu Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain shine; Nikhat Zareen out with injury in the finals of Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament 2025 in Hyderabad, Telangana on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI

Elite Women’s Boxing: Railways bag team title as top stars Nitu, Lovlina shine; Nikhit out with injury

Neemuch school goes hi-tech under PM SHRI scheme, children happy with smart classes

Neemuch school goes hi-tech under PM SHRI scheme, children happy with smart classes

Nivin Pauly plays lead in Akhil Sathyan's horror comedy 'Sarvam Maya' (Photo Credit: Nivin Pauly X)

Nivin Pauly plays lead in Akhil Sathyan's horror comedy 'Sarvam Maya'

Jannik Sinner cruised past Nardi while his Italian compatriot Lorenzo Musetti crashed out of men's singles competition on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2025 at the All-England Club in London on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Wimbledon 2025: Sinner cruises past Nardi, Musetti crashes out on Day 2

Here is what Rashmika Mandanna's day out in London looks like

Here is what Rashmika Mandanna's day out in London looks like

EAM Jaishankar meets Japan Foreign Minister ahead of Quad ministerial

EAM Jaishankar meets Japan Foreign Minister ahead of Quad ministerial