July 13, 2025 6:37 PM हिंदी

FM Sitharaman interacts with students, staff of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram school in Meghalaya

FM Sitharaman interacts with students and staff of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram school in Meghalaya (Pic credit: X/ @nsitharamanoffc)

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday visited the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram School in Sohra, Meghalaya, and interacted warmly with the students, teachers and staff members, highlighting the government's continued engagement with educational and livelihood initiatives in the North Eastern region.

During her visit, FM Sitharaman explored various facilities at the school, including the Tailoring and Weaving Centre that operates under the Swavalamban Alternative Livelihood Unit for the East (SALUTE) initiative.

She appreciated the efforts being made to provide skill-based training and alternative livelihood opportunities through such centres.

The Finance Minister was accompanied by Swami Anuragananda, Secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission.

Together, they toured the campus and spoke to the school community, acknowledging the positive role of the institution in the region's development.

One of the most touching moments of the visit was her interaction with 90-year-old Kong Lolin Lyndem, who had both studied and taught at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram School.

FM Sitharaman shared a few words with her, appreciating her long association and contribution to the school.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya marked a significant milestone in its development journey on Friday as Union Finance Minister Sitharaman inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple key projects worth Rs 1,087.81 crore in the state.

Speaking at the Integrated Public Programme held at LARITI – International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture earlier this week, FM Sitharaman praised Meghalaya's steady progress and visionary leadership under Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

Highlighting the Centre's support, the Finance Minister said that Meghalaya has been allocated a total of Rs 5,400 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

Commending the effective use of funds, she remarked, "I am happy that the government has used the amount effectively for capital assets. I want to place on record my appreciation for Meghalaya's efforts. The funds are being fully utilised. Some states have struggled to use their entire share, but Meghalaya has made the most of its allocation."

--IANS

pk/svn

