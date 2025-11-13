FM Muttaqi tears into Pakistan’s military circles, says ‘Afghanistan won’t bear your burdens’

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday accused Pakistan of repeated airspace violations and making “unrealistic and unreasonable” demands during recent bilateral talks in Istanbul, asserting that Afghanistan would defend its sovereignty if provoked.

In a strongly-worded address, FM Muttaqi said tensions between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and “certain military circles within Pakistan” have risen due to Islamabad’s repeated breaches of Afghan sovereignty.

“Our airspace and markets were bombed, and even the skies above our capital were violated,” he stated, adding that Afghanistan was left with “no choice but to respond.”

Muttaqi revealed that three rounds of negotiations — first in Qatar and later in Istanbul — failed because Pakistan demanded from Kabul that "no security incidents would occur in Pakistan".

“How can we be responsible for Pakistan’s internal security? Do we control their police or army?” he asked, calling the demand “illogical.”

The Afghan minister alleged that Daesh (ISIS) elements are being trained inside Pakistan to attack Afghanistan and urged Islamabad to “stop such actions.”

He further claimed Pakistan suggested relocating Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters into Afghanistan — an idea he dismissed as “creating chaos.”

Responding to Pakistani claims that militants cross from Afghanistan, Muttaqi questioned how such movements were possible given Pakistan’s heavily fenced and guarded Durand Line. “You have technology, cameras, and hundreds of checkposts. If fighters still cross, why can’t you stop them?” he asked.

He accused Pakistan of blaming Afghanistan for its internal instability, economic woes, and political turmoil, saying, “You fought wars with India, had clashes with Iran, and now face unrest with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan — will you blame all of that on Afghanistan?”

Muttaqi condemned Pakistan’s expulsion of Afghan refugees and the closure of trade routes, remarking that “a nuclear power is using its strength against onions and tomatoes.”

Reaffirming Kabul’s position, he said, “Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against anyone,” and called for “reasonable, practical diplomacy.”

Muttaqi also expressed hope that “honourable scholars and politicians of Pakistan” would help restore calm between the two neighbouring Muslim nations.

