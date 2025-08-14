August 14, 2025 9:42 PM हिंदी

Flagged concerns with local authorities: MEA on violence against Indians in Ireland, Canada

Flagged concerns with local authorities: MEA on violence against Indians in Ireland, Canada (Representational image)

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) India on Thursday said that it has raised concerns over recent incidents of violence against Indian nationals with the Irish authorities in Dublin, as well as with the Embassy of Ireland in New Delhi. It stated that the Indian Embassy in Dublin is in touch with the victims and the community members, providing all possible assistance.

On the issue of violence in Canada and the recent harassment of an Indian couple, India asserted that it takes the safety and security of Indian nationals very seriously and will engage with local authorities whenever any security concerns arise.

“There have been several cases of violence against Indian nationals in Ireland, as you would have seen in various reports. We have strongly raised this matter with the Irish authorities in Dublin as well as with the Embassy here. We note that both the President of Ireland and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister have publicly condemned these deplorable acts of violence. Our Embassy in Dublin is in touch with the victims. They are also in touch with our community members and extending all possible support. We have issued an advisory for Indian nationals residing in Ireland. We hope that the issues will settle," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while addressing a regular media briefing in New Delhi.

Regarding Canada, he said, "As far as the safety and security of our nationals are concerned, we take them very seriously. Our mission, as well as our consulates, is in close touch with the community members. And whenever there is any issue which needs to be flagged as far as security is concerned, we will take them to local law enforcement authorities for appropriate action".

Earlier this week, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris strongly condemned the "despicable acts of violence and racism" against the Indian community in the country over the past few weeks, while at the same time, lauding their "positive contribution" to the second biggest island in the British Isles archipelago.

Harris made the statement after meeting representatives of the Indian community in Dublin.

"Today, I met representatives of Ireland’s Indian community. I completely condemn the despicable acts of violence and racism that we have seen against some members of the Indian community in recent weeks. I want to thank the Indian community for their very positive contribution to Ireland," he posted on X after the meeting on August 11.

The meeting took place after an Indian national was violently assaulted in Tallaght - a southwestern outer suburb of Dublin - on July 26. Following the incident, the Indian Embassy in Ireland said that it was in touch with the victim and his family and providing all the assistance.

Recently, the Embassy of India in Ireland also issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to take reasonable precautions for their security and avoid deserted areas, especially at odd hours.

On the other hand, in Canada, a widely circulated video showed a group of young Canadian men hurling racial abuses and threats at an Indian couple in a parking lot in Peterborough, Ontario. The incident sparked outrage, with many expressing concern over rising violence against Indian nationals in Canada.

The incident unfolded on July 29 at the Lansdowne Place Mall parking lot, as confirmed by the Canadian police.

In a statement, the Peterborough Police Service said it has taken one individual into custody in connection with the incident. "On Friday, August 8, 2025, officers began an investigation into the incident, which happened on July 29, 2025. The investigation included viewing videos, some of which were circulating on social media, and that included hate-based language," it stated.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Vincent Keymer seals title with a round to spare, becomes tournament’s first-ever sole winner of the Chennai Grandmasters 2025 on Thursday. Picture Credit: MGD1

Chennai Grandmasters chess: Keymer seals title with a round to spare, becomes tournament’s first-ever sole winner

Bangladesh: Awami League leaders arrested ahead of Bangabandhu anniversary (File image)

Bangladesh: Awami League leaders arrested ahead of Bangabandhu anniversary

Maharashtra Sports Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate to talk with state government to help create facilities for padel in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Sports Minister Adv Kokate to talk with govt to help create facilities for padel

Janki Bodiwala shares how working with Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan prepared her for ‘Vash Vivash Level 2’

Janki Bodiwala shares how working with Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan prepared her for ‘Vash Vivash Level 2’

Trump's Pakistan endorsement undermined US-India defining partnership built over decades: Report (File image)

Trump's Pakistan endorsement undermined US-India defining partnership built over decades: Report

Stage set for momentous Putin-Trump summit in Alaska (File image)

Stage set for momentous Putin-Trump summit in Alaska

Kishtwar cloudburst: Massive rescue operation underway; 38 bodies recovered (3rd Ld)

Kishtwar cloudburst: Massive rescue operation underway; 38 bodies recovered (3rd Ld)

Bangladesh: Two Hindu men lynched by mob in Rangpur, horrific video goes viral

Bangladesh: Two Hindu men lynched by mob in Rangpur, horrific video goes viral

Soundarya Rajinikanth tells dad Rajinikanth: I'm a proud daughter and I love you more than I can ever say!

Soundarya Rajinikanth tells dad Rajinikanth: I'm a proud daughter and I love you more than I can ever say!

PM Modi lauds Prez Murmu's Independence Day-eve address as a call to unity, nation-building

PM Modi lauds Prez Murmu's Independence Day-eve address as a call to unity, nation-building