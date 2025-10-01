October 01, 2025 5:45 PM हिंदी

First ‘Made in India’ Airbus H125 helicopter expected in early 2027

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The delivery of the first ‘Made in India’ Airbus H125 helicopter is expected in early 2027 which will be available for exports in the South Asian region as well, it was announced on Wednesday.

India’s first helicopter Final Assembly Line from the private sector, to be established by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) to build the Airbus H125 helicopters, will be located in Vemagal in Karnataka.

The move promises to unlock the full potential of the rotorcraft market in South Asia.

“India is an ideal helicopter country. A ‘Made in India’ helicopter will help develop this market and position helicopters as an essential tool for nation-building,” said Jurgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

“We are extremely glad to be adding this new chapter to our multi-faceted relationship with our trusted partners Tata,” Westermeier said.

The ‘Made in India’ H125 helicopter will help develop new civil and para-public market segments and also meet the Indian armed force’s requirement for a light multi-role helicopter, especially on the icy heights of the country’s Himalayan frontiers.

Plans include a military version, the H125M, to be offered out of this Indian factory with high levels of indigenised components and technologies.

“Tata Advanced Systems is proud to be the first private sector company in India to build helicopters. This will bolster both civil and defence requirements. This is our second FAL in collaboration with Airbus and further reinforces the partnership between Tata and Airbus for India,” said Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

Tata Advanced Systems is well placed in the Indian aerospace sector with capability to build and deliver fixed-wing aircraft as well as helicopters for the nation’s requirements, he mentioned.

This project will help India's aviation industry grow, especially in civil and defence applications.

The ‘Made in India’ H125 helicopters can be used for important services like emergency medical flights, disaster relief, tourism, and law enforcement.

--IANS

na/

