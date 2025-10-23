First Look of Joju George's action survival thriller 'Varavu' released

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) The makers of director Shaji Kailas's Malayalam action survival thriller 'Varavu' have now released the first look poster of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The makers released the first look poster on the occasion of the birthday of actor Joju George, who plays the lead in the film.

Sources say that the film combines the strength of the Malabar region with intense action-thriller elements. Several stars, including Suresh Gopi, have extended their birthday wishes to the actor and shared the poster on their social media handles.

The poster shows Joju intensely staring through a shattered jeep windshield, signalling that 'Varavu' will be a high-octane experience. Released with the tagline “Game of Survival”, the first look encapsulates the essence of the film.

Set against the backdrop of the Malabar region, 'Varavu' revolves around the life struggles of a character named Polly, also known as Polachan. The first look hints at the signature “Joju magic” audiences can expect.

Joining Joju in the action sequences is Malayalam’s action queen, Vani Vishwanath, adding extra strength to the film’s thrilling moments. Sources say Shaji Kailas’s direction combined with Joju’s powerful performance will deliver a unique cinematic experience to audiences.

Interestingly, 'Varavu' marks the first collaboration between Joju George and Shaji Kailas.

'Varavu' is being produced under the banner of Olga Productions, with Reji Prothasis and Nicey Reji as producers and Jomy Joseph as co-producer.

The film, categorized as an action-survival thriller, features spectacular stunts choreographed by South India’s top stunt masters, including Anup Arivu, Stunt Silva, Kai Kingston, Jacky Johnson, Phoenix Prabhu, and Kanal Kannan.

Joju George is also preparing for upcoming projects, including films with Joshi and Bhadra. Announcements regarding his Tamil film and Bollywood debut are also expected to be made later this year.

Another highlight of 'Varavu' will be the return of popular Malayalam actress Sukanya. The film also features Murali Gopi, Arjun Ashokan, Babu Raj, Vinci Aloysius, Saniya Iyyappan, Ashwin Kumar, Abhimanyu Shammi Tilakan, Biju Pappan, Bobby Kuryan, Azeez Nedumangad, Sreejith Ravi, Deepak Parambol, Kottayam Ramesh, Balaji Sharma, Chali Pala, and Radhika Radhakrishnan in key roles.

Screenplay for the film has been written by A.K. Sajan, known for his successful films 'Chinthamani Kolacase', 'Red Chillies', and 'Drona'. Cinematography for the film is by S. Saravanan while editing is by Shameer Mohammed.

Art direction for the film is being taken care of by Sabu Ram while makeup is by Saji Kattakada, and costume design by Sameer Sanish.

Filming is taking place across Munnar, Marayur, Theni, and Kottayam, and the shoot is expected to be completed in 70 days.

--IANS

mkr/